Brush Fire Burning in Moreno Valley

A brush fire that broke out Wednesday in Mead Valley scorched roughly two acres before it was stopped. The non-injury blaze was reported at 10:40 a.m. in the area of Cajalco Road and Camino del Sol, less than a mile west of Interstate 215, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
An equipment malfunction in the Riverside County sheriff’s Jurupa Valley station Wednesday triggered a fire alarm and caused smoke to waft through part of the building, prompting immediate evacuations. The alarm went off just after 2 p.m. at 7477 Mission Blvd., just south of the Pomona (60) Freeway, according...
A fire engulfed a vacant theater building Wednesday in Hollywood, destroying the building and sending a thick plume of smoke into the air, and a person of interest was detained for questioning, authorities said. Firefighters were sent to the 1400 block of North Las Palmas Avenue about 9 a.m., the...
A pedestrian pushing a shopping cart on a Moreno Valley street was struck and killed, authorities said Wednesday. The fatality occurred about 8:50 p.m. Tuesday on Indian Street, just north of Hemlock Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Robert Grmusha said that the victim, whose identity...
A manhunt continued Tuesday for the assailant believed to have carried out a series of robberies and shootings at 7-Eleven stores that occurred in three Southland counties, leaving at least two people dead. The rash of violence — carried out on July 11, or 7-11 — prompted the 7-Eleven corporation...
A large natural gas line ruptured in Palm Springs Tuesday due to construction activity, forcing road closures and one evacuation. Palm Springs police and fire crews responded to the rupture Tuesday morning at the corner of South Sunrise Way and East Ramon Road, the police department reported. Authorities said traffic...
A person was killed Monday evening in a crash in Riverside. The crash was reported at approximately 8:17 p.m. and officers from the California Highway Patrol arrived at Ramona Parkway and Lakeview Avenue where they found the victim lying in the middle lanes of expressway, according to the CHP. There...
A man was killed in a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting near Willowbrook, and police Wednesday sought the public’s help to solve the crime. Officers were called to Imperial Highway and Central Avenue, north of the eastbound Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway about 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Carlos...
Authorities Wednesday identified a woman who was hit by an SUV and killed in West Hollywood. The fatal injury occurred about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at Sunset Boulevard and Hammond Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. Meghan O’Sullivan, 39, of West Hollywood, died at the scene, the Los...
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a traffic crash on the northbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in Long Beach. The crash was reported at about 5:30 a.m. Monday at Willow Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Christopher Yuhas, 40, of Fullerton, died at the scene, the...
A man was found dead in Culver City Tuesday, and authorities were investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. The man was found just after 7 a.m. in the 5900 block of Buckingham Parkway, according to the Culver City Police Department and the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. He...
A shooting in Lancaster Tuesday left one man dead and another person wounded. Paramedics sent to the 1100 block of West Avenue J-8 just after 12:20 p.m. on a report of a shooting took a wounded person to a hospital in unknown condition, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
A group of truckers protesting a state law limiting the use of independent-contractor drivers held a convoy protest through the Los Angeles-Long Beach port complex Wednesday, snarling some traffic in the area. The truckers drove slowly over the Vincent Thomas Bridge between Long Beach and San Pedro, then made their...
A three-vehicle wreck on Interstate 215 in Riverside Monday triggered a fire that consumed a car and prompted lane closures in heavy traffic. The crash occurred about 3:50 p.m. on southbound I-215 near Central Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said that a Hyundai, a Toyota Prius...
A rash of robbery-shootings at Southland 7-Eleven stores left at least two people dead Monday, with police saying some of the crimes appear to be related. Brea police said they responded at 4:17 a.m. to a 7-Eleven store at Lambert Road and North Brea Boulevard and found a male store clerk fatally shot in what officers determined to be a robbery.
All westbound lanes of the 10 Freeway were blocked in Calimesa Monday morning after a big rig loaded with 10,000 pounds of Amazon packages overturned. What was described as an injury collision was reported at 1 a.m. on the 10 Freeway west of Singleton Road in the San Gorgonio Pass, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to find an 82-year-old man with dementia who went missing in Temple City. Omar Roberto Moggio was last seen on Tuesday night in the 5300 block of Myrtus Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. Moggio is Hispanic, 5 feet, 6...
A fatal traffic crash occurred Monday on the northbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in Long Beach. The crash was reported about 5:30 a.m. at Willow Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Two left lanes of the northbound freeway were blocked due to the investigation into the fatality, Caltrans reported.
