Team achieves ‘significant breakthrough’ in data-encoding material

unl.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoing against the grain — many of them, to be precise — has steered material scientists from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln to a technologically promising discovery. For years, most in the field believed that a material known as hafnium oxide was most appealing when it resembled a stained-glass window, its crystal...

news.unl.edu

