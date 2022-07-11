Police beat for Monday, July 11
• Lawrence J. White, 54, of 516 Pine St. was arrested at 12:27 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block...www.myjournalcourier.com
• Lawrence J. White, 54, of 516 Pine St. was arrested at 12:27 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block...www.myjournalcourier.com
My Journal Courier is the one site for The Journal-Courier, is the oldest continuously published newspaper in Illinois. My Journal Courier covers news, entertainment, and community interest for central Illinois.https://www.myjournalcourier.com/
Comments / 0