Jacksonville, IL

Police beat for Monday, July 11

By David C.L. Bauer
 2 days ago
• Lawrence J. White, 54, of 516 Pine St. was arrested at 12:27 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block...

Medora man in custody following incident

What is being described as a domestic incident resulted in a portion of U.S. 267 through Medora being closed for several hours on Monday. With the uncertainty about whether or not the suspect was armed and the home sitting along the highway, the decision was made to close a portion of the road and reroute traffic for much of the afternoon.
MEDORA, IL
Vigilance best defense against rising metal theft threat, police say

Continued demand for copper and aluminum is fueling an increase in air conditioner and catalytic converter thefts across the country. However, west-central Illinois is avoiding a similar spike, at least for now. Over the past couple of weeks, there have been two reports to the Jacksonville police of stolen window air-conditioning units and one report of a stolen generator from a business on West Morton Avenue. Jacksonville Police Chief Adam Mefford said those types of crimes have yet to become a huge problem.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Sheriff: Suspect facing multiple charges after trying to flee

MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — An Illinois man accused of eluding deputies during a traffic stop and speeding away in McDonough County is now facing multiple charges. On Sunday, July 10 around 8:41 p.m. a McDonough County Sheriff's deputy spotted a Suzuki motorcycle entering Good Hope from the north on Highway 67 at 65 miles per hour with no registration on the motorcycle, according to the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office.
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
IL Rte. 267 Shut Down in Jersey County Yesterday After Stand Off Near Medora

Illinois Route 267 between Rockbridge and Kemper on the Greene-Jersey County Line was shut down yesterday due to a stand off. WBGZ in Alton reports that a portion of Route 267 through Medora was closed for several hours after authorities were attempting to determine if a man was armed and holding hostages in a home sitting along the highway. Traffic was re-routed for much of the afternoon while authorities from multiple agencies worked to defuse the situation. Helicopters were called in to keep an eye on the situation.
JERSEY COUNTY, IL
12 cars burglarized, multiple thefts in Taylorville area

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Christian County Sheriff Office is investigating reports of multiple thefts that occurred in the early morning hours of July 9, 2022. Two vehicles with keys left inside of them, were stolen from the Timberlake area. These vehicles were later recovered in the Taylorville area. Twelve vehicles located in the area between Wilson Acres and Roosevelt Rd., were entered with two guns, cash, credit cards, handicap placard, cell phones and keys stolen. None of the vehicles that were entered were locked. Attempted break-ins to three residences also occurred but no entry was made because the residences were locked.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
Christian County hit by 14 car burglaries

The Christian County Sheriff Office is investigating reports of multiple thefts that occurred in the early morning hours last Saturday. Two vehicles with keys left inside of them, were stolen from the Timberlake area. These vehicles were later recovered in the Taylorville area. Twelve vehicles located in the area between...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
Springfield Police Advise of Multiple Kia, Hyundai Vehicle Thefts

Springfield Police are warning certain car brand owners to take special measures to keep their vehicle from being stolen from within the City of Springfield. Springfield authorities say that there were around 30 vehicle thefts reported from June 15-July 6, with most of those thefts targeted at Kia, Hyundai vehicles. More were reported from over this weekend.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Jerseyville man accused of punching pregnant woman

JERSEYVILLE — A Jerseyville man has been charged with a felony after being accused of punching and strangling a pregnant woman. Andrew L. Poore, 28, of Jerseyville was arrested July 5 on a charge of aggravated domestic battery. He is accused of assaulting a pregnant household or family member July 2.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
City of Winchester Looking For Full-Time Officer; Passes Noise Nuisance Ordinance

Law enforcement and nuisances were a common theme running through the City of Winchester’s meeting last Monday night. Winchester Chief of Police Caleb Handy says that instances of vandalism are still occurring throughout the city. He says that the police department is assisting in placing cameras at various places throughout town to stop the problem.
WINCHESTER, IL
JPD Investigating Report of Theft and Vehicle Damage

Jacksonville Police are investigating a report of a theft and damage to property from last night. Police were called to the 300 block of South Clay Avenue at approximately 7:00 pm Friday after a complainant advised she had been in a disturbance earlier in the evening and later came out to find that her vehicle had been damaged.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Sunday Morning Garage Fire Under Investigation

No one is hurt in a Sunday morning garage fire. The Springfield Fire Department was called to a residence in the 3900 block of Peoria Road a little before 2:40 Sunday morning for a report of an unattached garage on fire. The initial fire crew as well as Springfield police were able to get those inside the house out to safety. While the home sustained minor damage to the siding, the garage itself is a total loss. No injuries were reported.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Man arrested in copper thefts

Using both social media and broadcast media the word got out that someone was stealing valuable copper and other materials from the former Ursuline Academy Music Conservatory. The Tony Libri family has been painstakingly restoring the building but a rash of thefts, breakings and vandalisms is making a tough job tougher.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Missing Macoupin County man found dead

A Macoupin County man who went missing over the weekend was found dead. The Macoupin County Sheriff's Office says Jeffrey Jennings, 46, was last seen Saturday. Jennings was last seen walking away from a home in the 27000 block of Illinois Route 111 in Palmyra. A search team found Jennings's...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
