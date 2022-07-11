Perez, Manchester top Ellington to win second straight U-12 District 8 title

Manchester vs Ellington Little League. for the District 8 championship. Patrick Matthews for the Journal Inquirer.

MANCHESTER — As manager Ryan Barry watched his Manchester U-12 Little League All-Star team celebrate with the District 8 championship banner following its 3-1 victory over Ellington Sunday at Dettore Field, Rob Rastelli walked up to him and tapped him on the shoulder.

“That’s step one,” said Rastelli, who guided Manchester’s 2021 U-12 team to the World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. “The job’s not finished.”

Rastelli’s team went on to capture the Section 4 and state championships to advance to the New England Regional in Bristol.

Manchester went 2-1 in Bristol to qualify for Williamsport. Because of the pandemic, there were no international teams in the World Series, and the top two in each American regional qualified for Williamsport’s field of 16.

The 2022 team hopes to rekindle that same magic this summer.

“The kids all followed what happened last year and a lot of us went to Williamsport and watched the games in person,” Barry said. “So it’s always present in their minds. They want to make that kind of run too and this was a nice step. We have a really good district.”

Manchester will have a week off before opening Section 4 tournament play against the District 12 champion July 18 in Willimantic.

The District 11 champion will play the winner of that game on the 19th and the loser on the 20th.

The top two teams advance to the championship game on the 21st.

EJ Perez earned the win. The right hander allowed one run on three hits while striking out five and walking two in 4Î innings of work. Julian Olivier secured the final four outs to pick up the save.

“I was a little nervous at first but once I got the ball down I felt much better,” Perez said. “I knew the defense was going to make every play for me and they did. It feels really good to win this.”

Owen Lally took the loss. The right hander allowed three runs on five hits against a Manchester offense averaging 11.8 runs per game in the tournament. He struck out four and walked one.

“Jacob (Perreault), our catcher, called the pitches, and he called a great game,” Ellington manager Tony Orvis said. “A lot of teams will have the coach do it but Jacob did a nice job. And Owen did a nice job of getting a couple outs and settling down after the home run (in the top of the fourth). He pitched well, he just made a couple mistakes.”

Perez and Lally matched eachother zero for zero through the first three innings before Manchester threw the first punch in the top of the fourth.

Jackson AmEnde worked a walk to lead off the inning, bringing up Olivier, who hammered a towering fly ball over the fence in right center field to give the hosts a 2-0 lead.

Ellington cut its deficit in half in the bottom of the fifth.

Jacob Scalise reached on an infield single to put runners on the corners with one out. The next batter, Rylan Ellingwood, hit a ground ball to the shortstop. Manchester elected to take the force out at second, allowing a run to score.

Barry brought in Olivier and the flamethrower got a strikeout to end the threat.

Olivier then doubled to the fence in left center to lead off the top of the sixth. He moved to third on a groundout and scored on Ben Stokes’ single to center to restore Manchester’s two-run advantage.

“Every team needs a player like Julian to make it this far,” Barry said. “You need a guy that has every kid on the team up against the fence watching, and that’s him. He’s a special player. He’s playing great baseball right now.”

Olivier returned to the mound in the bottom of the frame and retired Ellington in order to set off Manchester’s championship celebration.

“Julian was awesome, he pitched great,” Perez said. “He always has my back.”