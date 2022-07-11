Authorities investigate vandalism and possible arson at churches near Washington, DC
By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
2 days ago
Three churches located on the same road in Maryland, just outside Washington, DC, were vandalized over the weekend, and authorities are investigating fires set at two of the churches as arson. “These churches are within a few mile radius of each other,” said Pete Piringer, spokesperson for the Montgomery...
“I know what it's like to have someone missing and not knowing -- not knowing what happened or what's going on with them,” Derrick Butler told Dateline. “I have a sister that went missing.”. Derrick’s sister, Pamela Butler, disappeared in Washington, D.C. in 2009. Dateline followed Pam’s story...
Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, whose death last week at the age of 26 sent shockwaves through the NFL, died from the “combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine,” authorities said Friday. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, a statewide agency in Maryland, also determined Ferguson’s manner...
The home of Steve Bannon was "swatted" Friday after a false alert that the former senior adviser to President Donald Trump had shot someone. The Capitol Hill row house was swarmed by armed police, and streets were closed until 12:30 p.m., after which it was determined that there was neither a shooting nor any other threat, according to a report.
While the debate on the carrying of weapons was reignited in the United States following the terrible mass shooting which took place in a school in Texas, another shooting took place a few days later near Chicago. During the celebrations of the American national holiday on July 4, 2022, a shooter named Robert Crimo open fired in Highland Park, killing 7 people in total. Among them, were Irina and Kevin McCarthy.
The family of a man who was stabbed to death after attacking a worker at a Harlem bodega insist he is “not a monster”. Austin Simon, 35, was killed after an argument with Jose Alba that began over a bag of chips turned violent. The stabbing on 1...
It all started over a bag of potato chips. It ended with a 37-year-old man lying dead in a pool of blood on the floor of a bodega and a 62-year-old shopkeeper behind bars in the notorious Rikers Island jail charged with his murder. But, the case is far from...
Isaac Heath stands accused of murdering his neighbor Eileen Schnitker, a retired nurse who loved animals. A Missouri man is accused of stabbing and beating an elderly neighbor to death with a baseball bat, then expressing glee over the slaying. Isaac Heath, 31, faces charges of first-degree murder and armed...
Kevin Flythe was born in 1969 in Washington, D.C. His birth came nine years before the creation of federal laws that ban the use of lead paint in homes. This was a time black children were, once again, exposed to the deadly chemical at a disproportioned rate. Kevin Flythe was one of those children. The exposure to the paint gave him lead poisoning, and he grew up with cognitive disabilities that delayed his development, along with a paralyzed left arm. Although his disabilities made him a target in the neighborhood, his cousin, Michelle Royster, said Kevin had a happy childhood, reports The Washington Post. Kevin was raised by his mother, a teacher, and his aunt in a house full of children and love. They were a family who ate dinner together every evening and went on mandatory Saturday outings to the movies or museums. Kevin had many friends, and Michelle described him as a young man easily influenced by his peers, reports The Washington Post. His mother enrolled him in a program that taught him fencing, horseback riding, and chess.
A Vietnam veteran who participated in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and allegedly told investigators that he urinated on a column while inside the building will not spend any time behind bars. Donald Trump supporter Robert “Bob” Snow, 78, drove more than 15 hours from his...
Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine — All over Ukraine, amid Russia's brutal invasion, people have gone missing. Experts say abductions and forced disappearances are part of a Russian military tactic aimed at terrorizing communities and demoralizing civilian resistance to Vladimir Putin's brutal invasion. As CBS News senior foreign correspondent Holly Williams reports, they have forced families to become detectives.
Imagine going down to pick up a dollar off the ground…. Sounds impossible, right? Wrong, because this exact situation happened to a Kentucky woman, who was simply stopping at a McDonald’s in Bellevue, Tennessee, with her family, as they were traveling to a conference in Dallas, Texas…. or at least that’s what she says happened.
July 8 (Reuters) - Authorities were called to the home of the Highland Park shooting suspect's parents numerous times between 2010 and 2014, according to police records released on Friday as funerals took place for three of those killed at a July 4 parade.
Gov. Larry Hogan has directed the Maryland State Police to suspend the state’s “good and substantial reason” standard for obtaining a permit to carry a concealed handgun in light of last month’s Supreme Court decision. “It would be unconstitutional to continue enforcing this provision of state...
Fingerprints linked a man in Scotland to an American rape suspect who allegedly faked his own death to evade justice, U.S. prosecutors said Thursday. The man — who U.S. authorities insist is Nicholas Rossi — appeared in a Glasgow courtroom this week identifying himself as 34-year-old Arthur Knight, according to Utah County Attorney David O. Leavitt. Scottish prosecutors said prints prove he's the American wanted for rape in Utah, according to Leavitt.
Seventy-seven minutes of video footage assembled from the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, reveals the real-time assault after a gunman violently crashed a truck across the street then entered the school unimpeded, killing 19 children and two teachers, while law enforcement spent a painstaking hour waiting in the hallway as shots can be heard inside a classrrom.A four-minute video assembled from footage obtained by the Austin American Statesman and KVUE-TV opens with surveillance footage from outside the school, as the gunman crashes a truck before firing three shots at two men on the street on 24...
A Republican running for Congress in Arizona launched a controversial ad campaign this week which shows him preparing to gun down Ku Klux Klan-hooded attackers while defending AR-15s as an appropriate form of self-defence.Jerone Davison, a former professional football player and pastor, shared the inflammatory video on his Twitter on Tuesday, alongside the caption “Make Rifles Great Again”, “#SelfDefense” and “#2A” – a reference to the Second Amendment – to amp up his message of pushing back against a ban on assault weapons ahead of the crowded Arizona primary.“Democrats like to say that no one needs an AR-15 for...
PHILADELPHIA — Two brothers, ages 10 and 14, turned themselves in to Philadelphia police on Monday, more than two weeks after security cameras captured footage of seven youth beating a 73-year-old man to death with a traffic cone. Police late last week released the surveillance video that shows the...
Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
Comments / 0