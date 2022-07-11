ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Authorities investigate vandalism and possible arson at churches near Washington, DC

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 2 days ago

Three churches located on the same road in Maryland, just outside Washington, DC, were vandalized over the weekend, and authorities are investigating fires set at two of the churches as arson. "These churches are within a few mile radius of each other," said Pete Piringer, spokesperson for the Montgomery...

abc17news.com

Washington Examiner

Home of Steve Bannon swarmed by police after former Trump adviser gets 'swatted'

The home of Steve Bannon was "swatted" Friday after a false alert that the former senior adviser to President Donald Trump had shot someone. The Capitol Hill row house was swarmed by armed police, and streets were closed until 12:30 p.m., after which it was determined that there was neither a shooting nor any other threat, according to a report.
PUBLIC SAFETY
