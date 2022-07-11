ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Patel says she will not stand in race to be new PM

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiz Truss has now received the backing of 20 MPs, meaning she has secured the necessary number of nominations to contend the Tory leadership race. Paul Bristow, MP for Peterborough, has switched his allegiance to the foreign secretary after his previous top choice, Grant Shapps, pulled out of the...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

No 10 deny reports that Boris Johnson is planning to stand down as PM on Monday in order to run for Tory leadership and brands claims 'completely untrue'

A spokesperson for Boris Johnson said reports that he is planning to stand down as Prime Minister on Monday in order to run again for Tory leader are completely untrue. Mr Johnson resigned as leader of the Conservative Party on Thursday, but said he intends to remain in office until his successor is elected.
HEALTH
The Independent

Tory leadership: All the MPs still in the race to replace Boris Johnson as leader - OLD

Potential successors are competing to replace Boris Johnson as Tory leader after he announced his resignation.The outgoing prime minister finally accepted his time had come last week after more than 50 MPs resigned from government and party roles over his conduct.The MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip was dogged by a string of scandals throughout his leadership since 2019, but the final nail in the coffin came after it emerged he promoted Tory MP Chris Pincher despite knowledge of sexual misconduct claims against him.Mr Johnson said he would be staying on as prime minister in a caretaker role until...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'They're behaving like they've just arrived from the moon': Labour's Keir Starmer blasts jostling Tory leadership rivals over 'fantasy economics' tax cut plans after months spent defending Boris Johnson's increases

Sir Keir Starmer accused Tory leadership hopefuls of plucking £200 billion of un-costed commitments from the 'magic money tree' today as he accused them of 'fantasy economics'. The Labour leader used a speech in Gateshead to lash out at the dozen or so MPs vying to replace Boris Johnson,...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Grant Shapps
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Rehman Chishti
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

'Unite now or we lose': Liz Truss issues stark warning to Tory Right as leadership battle hots up... with Rishi Sunak topping poll and Penny Mordaunt surging into second place

The Tory Right was under pressure to unite behind Liz Truss last night amid warnings Penny Mordaunt could exploit their divisions. The Foreign Secretary emerged as the leading candidate of the Conservative Right yesterday after securing 50 votes in the first round of the contest to succeed Boris Johnson. But...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Priti Patel rules out bid for Tory leadership as rivals absorb right-wing backing

Home secretary Priti Patel has ruled out a late bid for the Conservative leadership after her closest rivals absorbed much of the support from the right of the party. Allies of foreign secretary Liz Truss and attorney general Suella Braverman had been urging Ms Patel not to enter the crowded field and split the right – warning it could gift frontrunner Rishi Sunak a “coronation”.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Uk#Tory#The Conservative Party#Bst#Parliament
The Independent

Who is backing who? 180 Tory MPs pledge their vote in leadership contest

As the race to succeed Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party picks up steam, many Tory MPs have publicly revealed who has their backing.As of 12pm on Wednesday, the PA news agency had confirmed the intentions of more than 180 Tory Members of Parliament regarding which of the candidates they support.MPs are understood to have shown their backing where they have declared as much on social media, been quoted in the press or confirmed by PA.On Tuesday the chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, announced the eight contenders who all secured enough nominations to be on...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Who is backing who? Eight candidates in leadership race as Javid pulls out

As the race to succeed Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party picks up steam, many Tory MPs have publicly revealed who has their backing.As of 7pm on Tuesday, the PA news agency had confirmed the intentions of more than 160 Tory Members of Parliament regarding which of the candidates they support.MPs are understood to have shown their backing where they have declared as much on social media, been quoted in the press or confirmed by PA.Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Tom Tugendhat, Kemi Badenoch, Penny Mordaunt, Jeremy Hunt, Nadhim Zahawi and Suella Braverman all secured the 20 nominations from...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
The Independent

Nadhim Zahawi and Jeremy Hunt dumped from Tory leadership contest

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and former Cabinet minister Jeremy Hunt have been eliminated from the race to succeed Boris Johnson after the first round of voting by Tory MPs.The senior Conservatives failed to get the 30 votes required to get to the next stage of the Tory leadership contest on Wednesday afternoon.The frontrunners, former chancellor Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and trade minister Penny Mordaunt, coasted through in their bid to be the next prime minister.Senior backbencher Tom Tugendhat, Attorney General Suella Braverman, and former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch also progressed to the final six candidates.Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the Conservative 1922 committee overseeing the contest, read out the results in a crowded Committee Room 14 in the House of Commons. Read More Over £130m handed to housing providers named and shamed by regulator
WORLD
The Independent

Tory vice-chair resigns to publicly campaign for leadership candidate Penny Mordaunt

The Conservative Party’s vice chairman Sir Mike Penning has resigned from his position in order to campaign publicly for leadership contender Penny Mordaunt.“As vice-chair I was unable to declare who I would like to vote for,” he told Sky News. “I stepped down this afternoon”.Sir Mike said his constituents wanted a “fresh start”, suggesting the “momentum” is now with Ms Mordaunt, who launched her campaign on Wednesday claiming she is the candidate Labour “fears the most”.“Penny has all the attributes that we’re looking for now, she’s very down to earth, she’s served her country as defence secretary and in the...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Sir Bernard Jenkin endorses Suella Braverman for Tory leader

Suella Braverman will "inspire" the Conservative Party and the country, Sir Bernard Jenkin has said in his endorsement of the attorney general to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister. The chair of the European Research Group (ERG) Steering committee said that Braverman was one of the "bravest" and "most principled"...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Tory leadership: Hardline Brexiteers split over which candidate to back

Conservative MPs in the European Research Group (ERG) are split over which candidate will best champion the Brexit cause, pointing to a wider fracture on the right of the party over a contender to take on frontrunner Rishi Sunak.It appeared likely that attorney general Suella Braverman would absorb the backing of the Tory group after ERG deputy chair David Jones and senior ERG figure Sir Bernard Jenkin backed her on Wednesday.But Mark Francois, chair of the ERG, revealed that he was supporting her rival Liz Truss, a Remain voter who has since burnished her credentials with a hardline stance...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Grant Shapps pulls out of Tory leadership race and backs Rishi Sunak

Grant Shapps has pulled of the Tory leadership race and thrown his weight behind Rishi Sunak.The former chancellor and frontrunner also received the endorsement of Dominic Raab, the deputy prime minister, who described him as a “true Conservative”.Mr Shapps, the transport secretary, was struggling to get the 20 backers required to enter the leadership contest, when nominations close this evening.In a tweet, he said: “Amongst a field of brilliant candidates I’ve spoken to, Rishi Sunak I believe has the competence and integrity to lead this country.”Mr Raab said Mr Sunak had “always had the courage of his convictions” and warned that – with the threat...
POLITICS
BBC

Noisy contest sees leadership hopefuls take potshots at Sunak on tax

One thing Westminster is rarely short of is ambition. And what greater thing to aspire to than leading your country. A minibus full of wannabes, with a cargo ship of promises not far behind. Talk of futures and pasts, slick and not so slick videos, websites, Twitter handles and newspaper...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Rishi Sunak wins first Tory leadership ballot but Penny Mordaunt has momentum

Penny Mordaunt is the new favourite to be the next Tory leader and prime minister, after a stunning surge in support among party MPs and members that left her rivals floundering.The little-known former defence secretary was defeated by Rishi Sunak in the first leadership ballot – by 88 votes to 67 – but is the candidate with momentum behind her, as the race hots up.Mrs Mordaunt leapfrogged Liz Truss into second place, ahead of a second ballot on Wednesday, and is also the overwhelming choice of the Tory grassroots who will pick the next leader, according to a bombshell...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy