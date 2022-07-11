ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Saint Louis, IL

Illinois chemical plant explosion: 2 hurt in East St. Louis blast

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Two people were wounded in an explosion at an Illinois chemical plant late Sunday, authorities said.

Here are the latest updates:

Update 7:25 a.m. EDT July 11: According to KMOV-TV, a tank exploded about 10 p.m. outside Allnex USA’s plant on Missouri Avenue in East St. Louis. Two men, ages 28 and 32, were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, officials said. Crews said one of the victims had chemical burns on more than half of his body, the news outlet reported.

The explosion sparked a blaze, which damaged the facility’s roof, authorities told KMOV. A chemical spill also occurred, officials said.

Original report: Firefighters from multiple departments responded after a blaze erupted late Sunday at an Illinois chemical plant, authorities said.

According to KMOV-TV and the Belleville News-Democrat, the incident occurred about 10 p.m. at Allnex USA’s plant in East St. Louis. Footage from the scene showed flames and smoke coming from the roof of the Missouri Avenue facility, KMOV reported.

Allnex produces resins and specialty coatings, according to the News-Democrat.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether anyone was injured in the fire, the news outlets reported.

Please return for updates on this developing story.

