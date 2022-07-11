Jersey fair primed for festivities in Jerseyville

Schwegel’s Market at Alby and 9th Streets in Alton has been a fixture there since 1997, but the owner says the last couple of years have been hard on the business. Currently dealing with road construction making it a challenge for customers to get to their building, Mike Schwegel tells The Big Z at the beginning of the pandemic sales weren’t too bad, but things slowed the longer it went on.

ALTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO