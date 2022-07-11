ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey County, IL

Jersey fair primed for festivities in Jerseyville

By Ben Singson
 2 days ago
The Jersey County Fair will have a few preliminary events on Saturday, Sunday and Monday before properly getting under way July...

Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat

The Shop opens on Carlinville Square

A building on the Carlinville Square sat empty for months once Cherry Tree Gifts closed its doors. Those doors have now been unlocked and flung open, welcoming a new business into the historic space. The Shop is a combination hair salon and boutique that opened on July 5. A ribbon...
CARLINVILLE, IL
Jersey County Fair is underway

The 152nd Jersey County Fair is underway with livestock shows, which usually dominate the first few days of activity. The fair will kick into high gear on Tuesday with the annual parade through downtown Jerseyville at 6pm, followed by the Talent Competition at the Grandstand at 8:15. Jersey County Fair...
JERSEY COUNTY, IL
St. Paul Church Trinity Hall – The Korte Company

St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland, Illinois, and The Korte Company worked closely together to design and construct Trinity Hall – a 9,458-square-foot addition located at their current location. The expansion was designed to connect the existing church, rectory and parish center and serve as a new gathering space for the congregation.
HIGHLAND, IL
5 On Your Side

Eckert's peaches ripe for the picking starting Wednesday

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Pick-your-own peaches is back starting Wednesday at Eckert's Farm in Belleville, Illinois. Visitors will also be able to pick their own blackberries and vegetables. You will need to purchase a field access pass to pick-your-own fruits and veggies. It starts at $2.50 during the week, and...
BELLEVILLE, IL
FOX 2

All-Star Restaurant Week in Alton, Collinsville

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – Foodies can round the bases and fill their stomachs during the upcoming All-Star Restaurant Week in both Alton and Collinsville. It’s a chance for locals and tourists alike to try a new restaurant or visit one of their favorites. Participating restaurants will have specials for lunch and dinner from July 12 to July 19.
Alton grocery store struggling

Schwegel’s Market at Alby and 9th Streets in Alton has been a fixture there since 1997, but the owner says the last couple of years have been hard on the business. Currently dealing with road construction making it a challenge for customers to get to their building, Mike Schwegel tells The Big Z at the beginning of the pandemic sales weren’t too bad, but things slowed the longer it went on.
ALTON, IL
Belleville Diocese to sell bishop’s residence, use cash for anti-abortion battle

BELLEVILLE — The Catholic Diocese of Belleville said Tuesday it will sell the home its bishops have lived in for 70 years and use the proceeds in the fight against abortion. Bishop Michael McGovern made the decision to sell the residence, a 13-bedroom, 160-year-old home just outside of downtown Belleville, after a year of discussions among clergy and laity, according to a release.
BELLEVILLE, IL
Pike County Pig Days arriving in Pittsfield for the weekend

PITTSFIELD — The Pittsfield Lions Club will be holding its 52nd annual Pike County Pig Days on July 8 and 9. The fair will be held on the grounds of the Pike County Courthouse and raise money for the Lions Club. Club President Matt Sealock said this will be the first Pig Days festival in two years, as the previous two had been canceled due to COVID-19.
PITTSFIELD, IL
Jacksonville Verizon store hosting backpack giveaway

Verizon's Jacksonville store will be taking part in a School Rocks Backpack Giveaway this month. The event, which will be 1-4 p.m. July 31 at the 1699 W. Morton Ave. location, is part of a national campaign by authorized Verizon retailer TCC and its sister company, Wireless Zone. Bags will include pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, a ruler and glue. One backpack will be given for each child present while supplies last.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Granite City eyes $2.2M project

A new entertainment area, including a concert venue, is planned for downtown Granite City, Granite City Mayor Mike Parkinson said the new arts and entertainment area would be known as The District and would include a new performance venue called The Mill at 1311 20th St., formerly the site of the Niedringhaus United Methodist Church.
GRANITE CITY, IL
Broadway McDonald's reopens year after fire

ALTON - The McDonald's restaurant at 717 E. Broadway in Alton reopened Monday a little more after a year destroyed the restaurant. On June 17, 2021, a fire that started on the roof of the restaurant led to the building's destruction. Firefighters from Alton, Godfrey, East Alton and Florissant, Missouri, battled the blaze as owner Dick Bold - who also owns McDonald's in Godfrey, Bethalto, Hamel and Edwardsville - vowed to rebuild. He said Monday's grand opening for the new restaurant was "a long time coming".
ALTON, IL
