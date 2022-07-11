ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Deltana and Tanana Flats, Denali by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-10 15:32:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-10 22:15:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Switzerland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 12:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Switzerland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL SWITZERLAND...KENTON...CAMPBELL...SOUTHERN BOONE GRANT...NORTH CENTRAL OWEN...CENTRAL PENDLETON...GALLATIN...EASTERN HAMILTON...CLERMONT AND NORTHWESTERN BROWN COUNTIES At 254 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Camp Dennison to near Independence to near Kentucky Speedway, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Observed via automated observations. 58 mph gust was measured at Cincinnati Northern Kentucky Airport. 67 mph measured at Lunken Airport. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Cincinnati, Covington, Florence, Independence, Norwood, Forest Park, Erlanger, Fort Thomas, Newport, Sharonville, Blue Ash, Loveland, Springdale, Reading, Montgomery, North College Hill, Madeira, Edgewood, Alexandria and Elsmere. This includes the following Interstates I-71 in Kentucky between mile markers 56 and 77. I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 19. I-74 in Ohio between mile markers 17 and 19. I-75 in Kentucky between mile markers 151 and 191. I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 17. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 03:13:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-12 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Including the following areas, Deltana and Tanana Flats and Eastern Alaska Range. This includes the cities of Delta Junction, Fort Greely, Black Rapids, Donnelly Dome, Trims Dot Camp. * WHEN...Until 4 PM AKDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Small streams crossing the Richardson Highway from Trims Camp north to Delta Junction could flood. Jarvis Creek could also flood. Streams crossing the Alaska Highway close to Delta Junction could run very high. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Very heavy rainfall associated with thunderstorms has occurred this morning from Fort Greely south to Black Rapids. Over 3/4 inch of rain has fallen in the past several hours. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood - Please stay tuned to NOAA weather radio or your favorite local weather news source for updates on this situation.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Addison, Caledonia, Chittenden, Essex, Franklin, Grand Isle by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 12:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Addison; Caledonia; Chittenden; Essex; Franklin; Grand Isle; Lamoille; Orange; Orleans; Rutland; Washington; Windsor SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 460 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VT . VERMONT COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADDISON CALEDONIA CHITTENDEN ESSEX FRANKLIN GRAND ISLE LAMOILLE ORANGE ORLEANS RUTLAND WASHINGTON WINDSOR
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Oneida by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 12:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Oneida The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Oneida County in central New York * Until 100 PM EDT. * At 1207 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Camden, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Camden, Boonville, Steuben, Florence, Ava, Delta Lake, Taberg, Stokes Corner, Hawkinsville and Delta Lake State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass, Santa Fe Metro Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 16:33:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-13 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass; Santa Fe Metro Area; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN SANTA FE COUNTY THROUGH 615 PM MDT At 539 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Hyde Memorial State Park, or 8 miles northeast of Santa Fe, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Santa Fe, Hyde Memorial State Park, Canada De Los Alamos and Tesuque. This includes Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 282 and 288. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, NM
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather Threat: NWS Issues Warning for Severe Thunderstorms and Damaging Winds from New England to the Central Appalachians

Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds have been forecasted to hit the Northeast US, particularly from New England to the Central Appalachians on Tuesday, July 12, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The inclement weather occurs following a series of heavy downpour and extreme heat across the region in the...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Bay, Calhoun, Jackson, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 14:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bay; Calhoun; Jackson; Washington The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Jackson County in the Panhandle of Florida Northeastern Bay County in the Panhandle of Florida Northwestern Calhoun County in the Panhandle of Florida Eastern Washington County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 145 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 19 miles west of Blountstown, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Jackson, northeastern Bay, northwestern Calhoun and eastern Washington Counties in the Panhandle of Florida, including the following locations... Betts, Center Lake, Compass Lake and Fountain. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
BAY COUNTY, FL
natureworldnews.com

NWS Issues Warning for 'Monsoonal Rain' and Flash Flooding in New Mexico

New Mexico is expected to receive a heavy downpour with flash floods due to a "monsoonal rain" this week, according to a warning by the National Weather Service (NWS). Thunderstorms could also cause flooding across the state, particularly in areas affected by ongoing wildfires, including the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, Yellowstone National Park by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 18:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-13 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains; Yellowstone National Park A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Teton County through 630 PM MDT At 607 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles west of South Entrance, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch to nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near South Entrance around 625 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Lewis Falls and Lewis Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
PARK COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Hot Spring by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 15:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clark; Hot Spring A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Clark and south central Hot Spring Counties through 730 PM CDT At 649 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Caddo Valley, or near Arkadelphia, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Arkadelphia... Caddo Valley Gum Springs in Clark County... DeGray Lake State Park Friendship... Joan Lower Lake Recreation Area This includes Interstate 30 between mile markers 68 and 82. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Orange, Osceola, Southern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 20:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Orange; Osceola; Southern Lake County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Lake, southwestern Orange and northwestern Osceola Counties through 845 PM EDT At 814 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Four Corners to 7 miles north of Lake Wales. Movement was northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Kissimmee, Bay Lake, Celebration, West Lake Toho and Intercession City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LAKE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 09:09:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-14 08:45:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country High Water On Rivers Across The Southeast Interior This Week Glacial rivers draining the Alaska Range such as the Upper Tanana, Chisana, and Nabesna Rivers are near bankfull and are expected to remain high into the weekend. This is due heavy showers that occurred over those areas the past 3 days.
ALASKA STATE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Garfield, Petroleum by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-13 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT for northeastern Montana. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Garfield; Petroleum; Southwest Phillips A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Phillips, northeastern Petroleum and west central Garfield Counties through 715 PM MDT At 616 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18 miles west of Crooked Creek Rec Area, or 30 miles north of Winnett, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fourchette, Crooked Creek Rec Area, U L Bend Rec Area and Valentine. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
GARFIELD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 20:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Flagler and southeastern Putnam Counties through 900 PM EDT At 815 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Andalusia, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Crescent City, Andalusia and Lake Como. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Colorado River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 17:12:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-13 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Colorado River Basin; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Pitkin County through 630 PM MDT At 541 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles south of Carbondale, or 19 miles south of Glenwood Springs, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Pitkin County, including the following locations... Redstone. This includes Colorado 133 between mile markers 51 and 63. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 16:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-13 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northwest Pinal County; Sonoran Desert Natl Monument; West Pinal County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa and Pinal Counties through 600 PM MST At 516 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles southeast of Freeman, or 22 miles southwest of Casa Grande, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Freeman and Stanfield. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 141 and 166. AZ Route 347 between mile markers 161 and 165. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Choctaw, Pushmataha by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Choctaw; Pushmataha HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING An outflow boundary produced from storms in the area has swept from east to west across the region, providing relief from the heat. Thus, the heat advisory will be allowed to expire at 7 PM.
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Alamance by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 19:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Alamance FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central North Carolina, including the following counties, Alamance, Chatham, Durham, Orange and Wake. * WHEN...Until 1045 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 743 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Chapel Hill, Siler City, Wake Forest, Carrboro, RDU International, Morrisville, Parkwood, Jordan Lake, Carpenter, Research Triangle, Bethesda, Fearrington, Bynum, William B Umstead State Park, Rollingview Marina, Falls Lake and Falls Lake State Rec Area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC

