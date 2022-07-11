ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One dead in single vehicle crash on Interstate 15 in Southeast Idaho

By Journal Staff
 2 days ago
Times-News file photo

One person is dead following a single vehicle crash on Interstate 15 between Fort Hall and Blackfoot, Idaho State Police said.

The 6:10 p.m. Sunday wreck occurred on the freeway's southbound lanes and resulted in traffic delays that lasted for over an hour.

State police haven't released any details about the crash except that it resulted in one person's death.

More information is expected to be released soon so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.

Pocatello, ID
The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

