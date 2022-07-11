PPB: Man killed in shooting in King neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — The Portland Police Bureau said they found a man dead Sunday night after responding to a reported shooting.

Officers responded to the reported shooting at the 4500 block of NE 12th Ave, which is where they found the deceased man. According to PPB, a person involved in the incident stayed at the scene and was cooperative with responding officers.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact Detective Jeff Sharp at Jeff.Sharp@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-9773 or Detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0696.

NE 12th Avenue will be closed from NE Prescott Street to NE Going Street during the investigation. PPB said that a public information officer won’t be responding and that more information will be released when appropriate.

