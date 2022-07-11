Sudzin Country

Kris Kristofferson scored his first—and only—No. 1 hit as a solo artist when “Why Me” topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart on July 7, 1973. By 1973, Kris Kristofferson had already established himself as one of the premier songwriters across multiple genres. Johnny Cash topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart with Kris’ “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down” in 1970, while Janis Joplin (posthumously) scored a No. 1 hit on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart with Kris’ “Me and Bobby McGee” in 1971. Of course, there were more Kris-penned hits that climbed the charts, including Ray Price’s “For the Good Times” (1970), Sammi Smith’s “Help Me Make It Through the Night” (1970), and Carly Simon’s “Anticipation” (1971), among others.
