Murrysville, PA

Sudzin Country

 2 days ago

Sudzin Country

Taste of Country

The 50 Greatest Classic Country Artists

On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) What does it take to become one of the Top 50 classic country artists? Hit songs and a Country Music Hall of Fame resume (if not induction) are essential, but the very best country music legends will also have an influence on the artists that come after him, her or them.
INTERNET
Outsider.com

Jordan Fletcher Sends ‘Death and Taxes’ to Country Radio

You may not know Jordan Fletcher yet, but you will. Once you hear his from-the-heart songwriting and smooth vocal delivery you’ll be hooked. His latest single “Death and Taxes” dropped in June and will impact country radio on Monday, July 11th. Let’s just be candid here. Many...
MUSIC
The Boot

5 Songs You Didn’t Know Keith Whitley Wrote

Keith Whitley's life and career were tragically cut short, but his music has left a lasting impact on country music. The Kentucky native became close friends with another future country star, Ricky Skaggs, at an early age. The pair were just teenagers when their talents were discovered by bluegrass icon Ralph Stanley, who quickly recruited them to join his band, The Clinch Mountain Boys.
MUSIC
Murrysville, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Murrysville, PA
Outsider.com

Country Rewind: The Legend of Alan Jackson Grows With Phantom Drum Performance During ‘Gone Country’ at 1994 ACM Awards

Alan Jackson was only five years into his career when he flexed at the 1994 ACM Awards with a rendition of “Gone Country” that included a phantom drum performance. Taking place more than 28 years ago at the 29th ACM Awards in May 1994, Alan’s performance should be nothing more than a footnote in ACM record books. Instead, it’s a footnote to Alan’s authentic nature, even though his performance was anything but.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

From Brooks & Dunn to Carrie Underwood, See Country Stars Wear the American Flag Proudly

If you’re looking for some patriotic inspiration for your July 4th weekend attire, look no further than here. In honor of the summer celebration, we took the liberty to pull together some of our favorite country music stars’ most patriotic looks, highlighting those proud to sport the American flag. And we have some of the best looks laid out here for you. Take a peek below.
CELEBRITIES
#Country Dance#Bluegrass Music
Outsider.com

On This Day: The Highwaymen Take the Stage for the First Time in 1985

In America, we celebrate our country’s birth on the Fourth of July. We light fireworks, fire up the grill, and gather to celebrate the freedoms we have. However, country music fans have even more to celebrate. Today marks the first live appearance of the greatest supergroup in the genre’s history. On this day in 1985, the Highwaymen took the stage for the first time.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Jesse Keith Whitley & Lorrie Morgan Join Darryl Worley For Performance Of “Don’t Close Your Eyes” At Keith Whitley Tribute Show In Nashville

Paying tribute to the late, great Keith Whitley. It always amazes me the impact that Keith Whitley had on country music in such a short career. He released his first solo album, an EP called A Hard Act to Follow, in 1984. He would go on to release only two full albums before his tragic death in 1989, with his third full-length album I Wonder Do You Think of Me coming out months after his death. Since then three posthumous albums of Whitley’s […] The post Jesse Keith Whitley & Lorrie Morgan Join Darryl Worley For Performance Of “Don’t Close Your Eyes” At Keith Whitley Tribute Show In Nashville first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Hank Williams Jr. Speaks Out on Not Being a Member of the Grand Ole Opry

Hank Williams, Jr. is offering answers to one lingering question about his career. Why is he not a member of the Grand Ole Opry?. “Bocephus” was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2021, but he’s never been embraced by the “show that made country music famous.” His father was a member of the Opry, despite later being fired for missing too many shows. But his father’s firing has nothing to do with his own membership. The Grand Ole Opry simply isn’t something that Hank Williams Jr dreamed about.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’s Luke Bryan Lighting Up the Charts With New Single ‘Country On’: See the Numbers

It’s good to be Luke Bryan. Recently, the “American Idol” judge and country music megastar dropped a new single, and it’s quickly blowing up the charts. Although Bryan just released “Country On,” it’s now the most-added song on country radio this week. Per Country Aircheck, 91 country radio stations have added the number to their rotation. In addition, according to country radio insider Chris Owen, Bryan’s track also debuted at No. 32 on the Mediabase chart and hit No. 21 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

On This Day: Kris Kristofferson Scores Lone No. 1 Hit as a Solo Artist With ‘Why Me’ in 1973

Kris Kristofferson scored his first—and only—No. 1 hit as a solo artist when “Why Me” topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart on July 7, 1973. By 1973, Kris Kristofferson had already established himself as one of the premier songwriters across multiple genres. Johnny Cash topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart with Kris’ “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down” in 1970, while Janis Joplin (posthumously) scored a No. 1 hit on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart with Kris’ “Me and Bobby McGee” in 1971. Of course, there were more Kris-penned hits that climbed the charts, including Ray Price’s “For the Good Times” (1970), Sammi Smith’s “Help Me Make It Through the Night” (1970), and Carly Simon’s “Anticipation” (1971), among others.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

The Murder Ballad Is Still The Best Country Music Trope

Every time I listen to a new country album, I find myself being drawn to the songs that tell a story, those songs that create characters and have a plot. Maybe it’s the English major in me, but there is something to the specificity of those songs that make them the most compelling.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

On This Date: George Strait Was Topping The Country Charts With His 11th #1 Hit, “All My Ex’s Live In Texas”

On this date in 1987, George Strait was at #1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart with his 11th #1 hit “All My Ex’s Live In Texas.”. Written by Sanger “Whitey” Shafer and his fourth wife Lyndia, it was released in April of 1987 as the second single from George’s Ocean Front Property album. Funny enough, Whitey and his third wife Darlene co-wrote another one of George’s hits, “Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind.”
TEXAS STATE

