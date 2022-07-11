ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Pritzker says Highland Park parade shooting has not received more attention than ongoing Chicago violence

By CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

Gov. JB Pritzker says Highland Park parade shooting has not received more attention than ongoing Chi 00:54

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is addressing concerns that more attention was paid to the Highland Park parade shooting than the ongoing violence in Chicago's neighborhoods.

Sunday morning on CNN's "State of the Union," Pritzker said he is not giving more attention to one than the other.

"In fact, much of what we've done in our budget over the last six months for this current fiscal year is to put money into programs that serve Black and Brown communities throughout Chicago and the rest of the state, particularly communities where there has been a high degree of violence. And I have been to and spent time with the communities and fmailies that have been affected by gun violence on the South Side of Chicago, West Side of Chicago," Pritzker said.

Pritzker also called for more stringent red flag laws and a national ban on assault weapons.

4man
2d ago

Chicago is a war zone and the democratic leadership is trying to keep it low key because of the elections. People are being killed everyday but Lightfoot does nothing

jim mac
2d ago

That’s all that’s on the news! It’s as if the ongoing crime has gone underreported in chiraq! It was a tragedy what happened in HP, but the war in Chicago & now surrounding suburbs is out of control.

Mercedes
2d ago

Pritzker is out of touch, wealthy and privileged. Crime does not personally affect him. To ignore the fact that the HP shooting is getting more coverage than the shootings in Chicago and neighboring suburbs is a lie. It emphasizes how wealth and whiteness is valued over poverty, blackness and disenfranchised. Pritzker needs to step up and address the violence going on in IL along with local leaders.

