ULMS Super Late Model Series set to invade Big Diamond Speedway Friday July 15th. Modifieds, Crate Sportsman and Roadrunners also on the racing card. Let’s hope the third time is a charm for the Zimmer’s Service Center ULMS Super Late Model Series. Two other times the series was scheduled to appear at Big Diamond Speedway but both dates were postponed due to the wrath of Mother Nature. This Friday, the weather looks promising as the series looks to show off their talents in Schuylkill County for a winner’s share of $3,500.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO