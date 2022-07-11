ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

West Palm Beach: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In West Palm Beach, Florida

By Anjali Kumari
nomadlawyer.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re a culture vulture, West Palm Beach is the place for you. Art enthusiasts will love the Norton Museum of Art, one of Florida’s top museums. The museum displays masterpieces from the 14th century, as well as works from the major artistic movements. You can even see a painting by...

nomadlawyer.org

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bocaratontribune.com

Celebrity and Michelin-Starred Chefs Sign on for The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month

Celebrations also include Retro Airstream Pop Up Events throughout South Florida. West Palm Beach, FL – The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month, Aug. 1-31, will “serve up” more than meals and great deals at over 130 participating restaurants this year. The expanded culinary celebration will kick off with a Friends of James Beard Foundation Benefit on Aug. 2 at PGA National Resort, showcasing the talent of two of the county’s celebrity chefs and James Beard Award semifinalists, Chef Jeremy Ford and Chef Lindsay Autry. Discover The Palm Beaches, the tourism marketing organization for Palm Beach County, is also bringing the festivities on the road, with a custom retro airstream trailer set to pop up at several hotspots throughout the destination and in regional drive markets, like Miami.
PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Lifestyle
West Palm Beach, FL
Government
West Palm Beach, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Government
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What’s being built there? Chick-fil-A, Wawa and more on tap for massive Lantana construction site

This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? 1233 W. Lantana Road in ...
LANTANA, FL
NBC Miami

Where Have Shark Attacks Happened the Most in South Florida?

They say the chances of getting attacked by a shark are few and far between—and with the odds being 1 in 3,748,067, this saying certainly proves to be true. For Florida residents, however, this number is a little bit smaller as the state holds the record for the highest amount of shark attacks in history.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Addison Mizner
Person
Frida Kahlo
Person
Louis Vuitton
bocamag.com

Ag Reserve May Fall This Time Under GL Homes Proposal & Other News

Before Labor Day, the Palm Beach County Commission may determine the fate of the Agricultural Reserve Area. In February, the commission voted 4-3 to initiate discussions with GL Homes—the largest homebuilder in and around the reserve—on a proposal that critics believe would kill the 23-year effort to preserve farming in the reserve. I believe that those critics are correct.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palm Trees#Science Museum#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Art Historian#Tourist Attractions#The Norton Museum Of Art
Palm Beach Daily News

Fearless Caregiver Conference returns to Delray Beach on Thursday

Gary Barg has been advocating for family caregivers for nearly three decades — and never more so than in the extra-challenging era of COVID-19. He’s made it his life’s work — first by founding Today’s Caregiver magazine in 1995 and then by traveling the country to help family caregivers understand how they can best take care of their ill loved ones — and themselves.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Insects ‘on chocolate sauce & M&M’s’: PDQ, Flanigan’s, Burger King all ordered shut for flies & roaches

Eight sweet-toothed flies landed on M&Ms and took the plunge into chocolate sauce — likely resembling chocolate-covered raisins in the process — at PDQ’s Deerfield Beach location, one of three South Florida restaurants that state inspectors ordered shut last week. Flies, live roaches and rodent droppings also...
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
wflx.com

Funnel cloud spotted near Boynton Beach

A small funnel cloud was spotted near Boynton Beach Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service said it appeared around 4: 21 p.m. just west of Boynton Beach. According to NWS, photos provided show the brief small funnel cloud just below the base of the thunderstorm as it interacted with the sea breeze boundary.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Lanes along I-95 in Boca Raton closed for construction

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Lanes along I-95 at Glades Road to south of Linton Boulevard will be closed for a construction project that's expected to make traffic move easier later this year. Pretty soon drivers will notice a brand new express lane that will be extended north along I-95...
BOCA RATON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy