Itasca, IL

Ice Cream with Cops & Firefighters

 2 days ago

Enjoy ice cream, fun, and games...

Summer Park Parties

Beat boredom this summer and party in the park with the Itasca Park District. Join them for games, crafts, music, and more!
ITASCA, IL
Itasca, IL
Forest Park Review

Charise’s ashes find rest at Forest Home

Charise Kotkoski died alone at the age of 61 in a house fire in Will County in 2012, and no one showed up to take care of her remains. Alone in life and alone in death, her ashes remained on a shelf in the Will County Sheriff’s office for the last 10 years.
WILL COUNTY, IL
nwi.life

Taste of Crown Point Returns This Week

The Taste of Crown Point returns to Bulldog Park this weekend from 5-11 p.m. Friday, July 15, and from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 16. This event features local Crown Point restaurants offering a taste of their customers’ favorite menu items and free concerts on both nights. Admission to this event is free.
CROWN POINT, IN
WISN

Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old Highland Park victim is now critical

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — The Roberts family provided an update on Cooper’s condition, which is now critical. Doctors said that one of his lungs is partially collapsed and that the 8-year-old victim is now fighting against a new infection. Monday’s esophageal procedure revealed that the tear in Cooper’s...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper

Baking a name for herself: Woodstock resident launches J&G Pastries

When Jessica Cook was enrolled in a home economics class at Hoffman Estates High School, the students each made a mini cheesecake. “I loved the response when I gave it […]. Susan W. Murray wrote for The Independent, covering various beats, from 2005 to 2008, returning to the paper as a writer in 2018. A 26-year resident of Woodstock, she taught English, American history, and religion to junior high students at St. Mary School for nine years.
WOODSTOCK, IL
1520 The Ticket

Two of Illinois’ Favorite Orchards Just Made The Best Announcements

There's no intention of rushing summer but it never hurts to get excited for what's to come. Summer, after all, is great. It may be hot and ridiculously humid at times but if you're in the water it's perfect. Winter sucks and spring is... meh, luckily we have another great season to look forward to here in the upper midwest. How can anyone argue against the fall season?
ILLINOIS STATE
valpo.life

Pierogi Fest Takes A Stand of Sorts!

Pierogi Fest that wacky, goofy, off the wall festival that everyone looks forward to and held Friday July 29th (11AM to 11PM), Saturday July 30th (11 AM to 11 PM) and Sunday July 31st (11AM to 5PM because the chairman gets tired and wants to go home) in Downtown Whiting, Indiana is taking a stand, well… depending on the person, it might be sitting down.
WHITING, IN
Fox 32 Chicago

Man with concealed weapon shoots Chicago gunman in East Side neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man with a Concealed Carry License shot a gunman who fired shots at him late Tuesday afternoon on Chicago's Far South Side. Shortly after 5 p.m., police say the 49-year-old victim was in the parking lot of an East Side restaurant in the 4000 block of E. 106th Street when an unknown vehicle pulled up and a 19-year-old man armed with a gun got out and opened fire.
CHICAGO, IL
matadornetwork.com

This Chicago Hotel Combines Apartment Comfort With Skyscraper Views and Upscale Amenities

Chicago is a city of skyscrapers. Here, the only thing more iconic than Wrigley Field and more photographed than Cloudgate is the city’s skyline, which is a dense mass of about 1,400 high-rises stretching toward the heavens, the glass exteriors reflecting the ripples of Lake Michigan far below. An architectural cruise on the Chicago River is one way to see the buildings from below. But the best way for a visitor to experience this skyline from aboveground is to book a room in a hotel that occupies one of these buildings, like Level Chicago River North.
CHICAGO, IL
Jennifer Geer

What is the dark secret lurking under Chicago's picturesque Lincoln Park?

The Couch Tomb is a reminder that Lincoln Park was once a cemetery. Couch Mausoleum Lincoln ParkJmp2web, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. (CHICAGO) I took a stroll through Lincoln Park recently. It was a perfect summer day. Clear skies, but not too hot, thanks to the cool breeze blowing in from the lake. Crowds of people were milling around. A wedding party was having their pictures taken in front of the backdrop of the Chicago skyline.
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Did YOU Get Caught?

Hey it’s Leslie Harris, and the police departments said they were going to crack down over July 4th, and did they ever. I’ve read conflicting reports, but one thing is for sure. In DuPage County more than 50 tickets were handed out over the 4th of July. One story I read said it was as many as 75! Speeding tickets made up at least 40 of those tickets.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
Red Tricycle Chicago

8 Airbnb Rentals for Chicago Families with Epic Pools

No need to book family vacations to far-away destinations this summer, because this is the time of year we live for as Chicagoans. The temps are perfection, the activities are aplenty and the landscape is gorgeous. If you’d like an escape from your own four walls, turn to Airbnb. From high-rises in Chicago to mini road trips to farmhouses with chickens, you can snag an Airbnb rental that features a pool and fun family-focused amenities.
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

411 W Golf Road

Wonderful and sunny updated home featuring: 3 good sized bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath, brand new tear-off roof, newer stainless steel appliances, newer hardwood floors, hot water heater, lighting fixtures, sump pump with back up battery. Family room has newer sliders to the relaxing fenced backyard with brick-paved patio. Enjoy the fireplace on cold nights with newly installed chimney liners. Other upgrades include new screened gutters and 4' wide downspouts. Adjacent to 2 car garage is the laundry/ mud room with large pantry and a powder room. Check out the full finished sub-basement for workouts, family fun times and home office. Sought after school district - Libertyville high school and just 1/2 mile drive to vibrant Milwaukee avenue's many conveniences!
GOLF, IL
WGN News

Family: Off-duty officer shot in Beverly bar is paralyzed

CHICAGO — The family of an off-duty Chicago police officer who was shot in a bar in the Beverly neighborhood over the weekend said he is now paralyzed from the waist down. Officer Dan Golden was shot in the back early Saturday morning at Sean’s Rhino Bar, near West 104th Street and Western Avenue at […]
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Four Of America’s Best Hospitals Happen To Be In Illinois

Dang, my city doesn't have one of the best hospitals in America, but maybe yours does!. According to a new study, 4 of America's BEST hospitals happen to be in Illinois. I'm REALLY curious to see who made this list because I've never heard of a study comparing hospitals. How does one figure out if a hospital is the best?
ILLINOIS STATE

