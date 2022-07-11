Ice Cream with Cops & Firefighters

Wonderful and sunny updated home featuring: 3 good sized bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath, brand new tear-off roof, newer stainless steel appliances, newer hardwood floors, hot water heater, lighting fixtures, sump pump with back up battery. Family room has newer sliders to the relaxing fenced backyard with brick-paved patio. Enjoy the fireplace on cold nights with newly installed chimney liners. Other upgrades include new screened gutters and 4' wide downspouts. Adjacent to 2 car garage is the laundry/ mud room with large pantry and a powder room. Check out the full finished sub-basement for workouts, family fun times and home office. Sought after school district - Libertyville high school and just 1/2 mile drive to vibrant Milwaukee avenue's many conveniences!
Comments / 0