1 killed, 5 injured in shooting outside Westport Ale House Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol are investigating a disturbance that led to six people being shot in Westport near the 4100 block of Broadway Boulevard.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Sunday.

MSHP spokesperson Bill Lowe said a large disturbance began inside Westport Ale House and spilled outside where multiple shots rang out.

At that point in time, three off-duty KCPD officers who were working at the ale house returned fire.

It is unknown if anyone was struck by the officers' fire.

In total, six people were shot. One person is deceased, and the other five are in stable condition.

Lowe said there is no indication there is a remaining threat to the public.

Broadway and surrounding roads in the area are closed overnight as the investigation was underway.

Roads have now reopened after several hours.

While "enhanced security/screenings," including closing roads and the use of metal detectors, are used in Westport on Fridays and Saturdays, the Westport Regional Business League says that is not the case on Sundays due to the typical size of the crowds.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas responded to news of the shooting in a statement via Twitter.

