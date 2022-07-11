Small plane loses power, crashes in Little Beaver Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A small plane crashed after it lost power in Lawrence County.

The crash occurred after a pilot took off from a private runway on his farm along Reno Lane in Little Beaver Township.

The pilot flew for around 10 minutes before the plane lost power.

The plane then crashed into a nearby yard at the intersection of Clark Road and Kaufman Road.

No one was injured, but the crash knocked out a few power lines.

The pilot towed the plane back to his property on a trailer before emergency crews arrived.