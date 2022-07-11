4th annual 'Golden Gathering' held in Ligonier 01:04

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The dogs took over Ligonier on Sunday for a celebration of all things golden!

The 4th annual 'Golden Gathering' took place along Main Street as over 75 golden retrievers and their owners walked in a parade, got a group photo taken on the town hall steps, and of course, there were tons of treats.

There was even a celebrity golden retriever on site -- Daniel, who comes with his own long list of awards.

Daniel was the number one golden retriever in the country in 2018, 2019, and 2020 -- and he's the most winningest golden retriever in about 35 years.