ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ligonier, PA

4th annual 'Golden Gathering' held in Ligonier

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F54QK_0gbDGSXB00

4th annual 'Golden Gathering' held in Ligonier 01:04

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The dogs took over Ligonier on Sunday for a celebration of all things golden!

The 4th annual 'Golden Gathering' took place along Main Street as over 75 golden retrievers and their owners walked in a parade, got a group photo taken on the town hall steps, and of course, there were tons of treats.

There was even a celebrity golden retriever on site -- Daniel, who comes with his own long list of awards.

Daniel was the number one golden retriever in the country in 2018, 2019, and 2020 -- and he's the most winningest golden retriever in about 35 years.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Alfred

Breed: Terrier, Breed: Mixed Breed (Large) | Sex: Male. Meet Alfred! He came back to Animal Friends after his previous owner could no longer care for him. He is a good boy who just needs a little bit of patience and positive reinforcement to truly shine! Alfred is friendly with everyone he meets and he’s even open to living with another dog, as long as proper introductions are made first. Our staff and volunteers have had fun with Alfred by introducing him to all different types of enrichment activities, and even though he may need some help occasionally to sniff out the treats, it’s a great way to burn some energy! Alfred would love to find a family with kids 13 years or older who are ready to open their hearts and home to a wonderful guy.
CBS Pittsburgh

Black bear spotted in Murrysville neighborhood

MURRYSVILLE (KDKA) - A Murrysville family was shocked when they reviewed their home surveillance video and spotted a black bear on their property.The Malik family said they didn't expect to see a black bear taking a late-night stroll down their driveway in the Settlers Ridge neighborhood of Murrysville. The video of the bear was captured around 2:15 a.m. on Monday."My mom was like Ghania we had a surprise guest last night. My dad pulls open the phone and shows me the video and it's like a bear and I'm like what? I wouldn't expect a bear, no one would. I...
MURRYSVILLE, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Crave satisfies hot dog, beer craze in Bethel Park

Frankly speaking, Crave is satisfying a hot dog hankering in the region. “Fabulous,” said Susan Baux. Baux attended the grand opening of Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ in the Parkside Center in Bethel Park with her 9-year-old grandson, C.J. “Excellent,” said Marianne Sovik. “I like any kind of food,...
BETHEL PARK, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Ligonier, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Pets & Animals
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
Ligonier, PA
Lifestyle
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg brothers carry on family passion for antique automobiles

The Davis brothers of Greensburg would love to open a museum dedicated to antique automobiles. “That would be our retirement dream,” said Dave Davis, 62. He’s the most mechanically gifted of the three local brothers who all own vintage vehicles — an interest inherited from their father, Robert.
GREENSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

17th annual Recipe For Hope fundraiser happening tonight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A fundraiser close to our hearts here at KDKA takes place this evening.It's the 17th annual Recipe For Hope to benefit Hair Peace Charities.It all takes place at the Mayernik Center on Camp Horne Road starting at 7:30 tonight. You can meet your favorite KDKA personalities, like Heather, David, Ron, and Ray.Every year, the group helps more than 400 women who are battling cancer.  You can learn more information at hairpeace.org.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Cambria County presents Concerts in the Park

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Starting the weekend of July 15th Ebensburg Main Street partners with a variety of sponsors to bring music to the city. Beginning on Friday, July 15 the Penn Eben Park (Ebensburg) will host its first band, The Band of Eden. For every performance, the concerts will take place in Penn […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Retrievers#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Dog
CBS Pittsburgh

Bruce Springsteen skipping Pittsburgh on first leg of 2023 tour

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Bruce Springsteen has revealed the 31 American cities he will hit on the first leg of his 2023 tour -- and Pittsburgh didn't make the cut.Springsteen will kick off his tour on February 1 in Tampa and wrap up on April 14 in Newark.Then, he and his E Street Band are off to Europe.The shows mark the band's first tour dates since 2017.Don't despair though. Pittsburgh is expected to be on the second North American leg of the tour, which is scheduled to begin in August 2023.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

'Taste of Picklesburgh' Kicks off the yearly festival this week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Summer in Pittsburgh means one thing: Picklesburgh! However, before we get too far ahead of ourselves, "Taste of Picklesburgh" kicks off the festival this week. RELATED: Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership releases full list of events for Picklesburgh 2022Restaurants throughout downtown will have pickle-themed food and drinks to try out. Then, starting on Friday, Picklesburgh will begin on the Rachel Carson (9th Street) Bridge. Which, as Pittsburghers know, it's a big dill. This year, there will be more space, more food, and more vendors, celebrating all things pickle! Of course, the annual pickle juice drinking contest is again taking place this year, with the winner taking home a $500 grand prize and the title of Mayor of Picklesburgh. You can see a full list of events on the Picklesburgh website!
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA Links: July 11-July 17

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Find links to more information on stories featured on KDKA-TV News below.Primanti Bros. holding "naming rights" contest For details on how to enter, click here.  Drug and Alcohol Resources & Treatment Facilities in Westmoreland CountyClick here for more.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Neighborhood Flea taking place in Strip District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The weather today is a great day to get some shopping done and there aren't many better places to go than the monthly neighborhood flea market in the Strip District. The vibrant open-air market started at 10 a.m. this morning and will wrap up at 3 p.m. There's plenty to see including a mix of vintage items, handmade goods, and of course, food trucks! The market takes place at the Stacks at Three Crossings.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
PhillyBite

Pittsburgh's Largest Open Air Flea Market | Trader Jacks

Philadelphia, PA - There is just about everything and anything to be found at Trader Jacks Pittsburghs Largest Open Air Flea Market. , and you can also find great deals at a great price. This indoor/outdoor flea market is the largest in the area. The vendors sell a variety of items, from antiques to handmade crafts. You can also find food and live entertainment at the market.
PITTSBURGH, PA
goodfoodpittsburgh.com

Where to Find Amazing Soft Serve Near Pittsburgh

Let’s call this the Summer of Soft Serve. Not only can you find the super-creamy (and always delicious) summertime treat at classic ice cream shops around town in traditional chocolate and vanilla, but a handful of Pittsburgh-area restaurants (and a brewery, too) are redefining these frozen swirls with their own unique flavors.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

U.S. Steel bald eagle undergoing rehab for injuries, including 'significant damage to flight feathers'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of the eaglets from the nest at the U.S. Steel plant in West Mifflin is rehabbing from "significant damage to his flight feathers." The Wildlife Center run by Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is working with the Tamarack Wildlife Center in Crawford County to rehabilitate the first-year fledgling. The goal is to eventually release him back into the wild, HARP said.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh has plenty of places that have changed names

Nothing lasts forever. And that includes naming rights. With the news that Heinz Field will become Acrisure Stadium, why not take a look at a few of the other spots in the area that have changed their names?. For purposes of this collection, we will be listing the places with...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
59K+
Followers
29K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy