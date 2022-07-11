ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckeesport, PA

Fire breaks out at apartment building in McKeesport

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=079YFo_0gbDGReS00

No one injured in McKeesport apartment fire 00:10

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A fire broke out an apartment building in McKeesport on Sunday.

Firefighters were called out to the building along Sinclair Street just after 6 p.m.

No one was injured.

It's unclear at this time what started the fire.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man who jumped from crane in East Liberty identified

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner has identified Hyoung Kee Park as the man who jumped from a crane in Pittsburgh’s East Liberty Ave on July 5. The fall resulted in Park’s death. He was 54 years old and his home address was listed as Flushing, NY. At 5:45...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hill District fire leaves Pittsburgh woman in critical condition

A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after a house fire Monday in Pittsburgh’s Hill District, city police said. The woman was found in a third-floor bedroom of the home in the 1700 block of Cliff Street, and was helped to safety by another resident in the house, police said. The fire, which was reported at about 2:35 a.m., originated in that bedroom, police said.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Accidents
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
Mckeesport, PA
Accidents
City
Mckeesport, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Mckeesport, PA
Crime & Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police serve search warrant at Skybar on South Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) —Pittsburgh police served a search warrant at Skybar on East Carson Street on the South Side on Wednesday.Sources told KDKA-TV police confiscated surveillance videos from inside. A shocking video shot at the rooftop pool bar has gone viral. It shows a woman apparently willingly letting people sexually violate her. The bar said it contacted the police and is cooperating with the investigation. "No one was sexually assaulted; this person performed a lewd act on their own accord," the bar said in a statement to KDKA-TV. "This individual and an accomplice have been identified and a police report has been filed. According to the PPD, we are actually the victim, and we plan to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law."The bar said it has voluntarily shut down for the foreseeable future. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

16-year-old struck by bullet in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the hand. Police said the victim told police he was leaning outside a third-floor window of a home on the 700 block of Lorenz Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood when he was hit by the bullet.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartment Building#At This Time#Sinclair#Accident
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man hospitalized in Pittsburgh after shooting

A man was hospitalized in stable condition Tuesday night as a result of a being shot in the thigh, Pittsburgh police said. Police in the city’s East End neighborhood said they were notified that the man had been driven to the hospital by a private vehicle at 8:30 p.m.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Rankin man identified as June 29 shooting victim

The identity of the Rankin man who died after being shot multiple times in Rankin on June 29, was released Tuesday by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. The victim, William Earl Dykes, 33, died at UPMC Mercy hospital in Pittsburgh about an hour after he was shot at 7:40 p.m. June 29 at the Palisades Plaza, the medical examiner’s office reported late Tuesday.
RANKIN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

No injuries reported in fire at McKeesport high-rise

Fire broke out at the Midtown Plaza Apartments on Sinclair Street in McKeesport on Sunday but no injuries were reported. An Allegheny County 911 dispatcher said county police, fire and EMS were on the scene at the high-rise. The dispatcher said the fire was reported around 6 p.m.
MCKEESPORT, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

16-year-old shot in the hand in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the hand in Pittsburgh's Elliott neighborhood.Pittsburgh Public Safety said police were called Monday to a home on Lorenz Avenue around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a juvenile shot. At the scene, police found a 16-year-old boy shot in the hand. He told police that he was leaning outside of a third-floor window when he was shot, officials said.The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. He was conscious and alert, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.  Police are investigating. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
977rocks.com

Two Injured In Route 8 Crash

Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Penn Township Sunday. It happened around 2:30 p.m. on Route 8 near the intersection with Dodds Road. Dispatchers say two vehicles collided head-on, causing significant damage to both vehicles. One person was flown to a Pittsburgh trauma center; another...
BUTLER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Gunfire and possible carjacking prompted weekend closure of North Side's Sue Murray pool

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police are releasing new details about a shooting and possible carjacking that closed Sue Murray pool on the North Side over the weekend.Police officers swarmed the area surrounding the pool around 3:20 p.m. Saturday. They were initially called for a possible armed carjacking on busy Cedar Avenue.A gun discharged during the incident, police said. Investigators said a fight broke out between two men. One of them jumped into a car, drove around the block to the nearby gas station. That's where he got out and started running down the street near pool.Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
59K+
Followers
29K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy