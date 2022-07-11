ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

‘We’re the Closest to Them’ - Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell Makes Liverpool & Manchester City Claim

By Callum Baker-Ellis
 2 days ago

Chelsea's Ben Chilwell has said that the Blues are 'aspiring' to be as good as Manchester City and Liverpool.

It's common knowledge that Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and Pep Guardiola's Man City are two of the best teams to ever play in the Premier League.

Currently, they're also two of the best teams in the world and at the moment, no other team in the Premier League comes close to their dominance and consistency.

However, one Chelsea player thinks that the Blues are the best of the rest and that they're aspiring to be as good as them.

Speaking to Football London, via Anfield Watch, Chilwell said that Chelsea are the closest team to Man City and Liverpool.

"City and Liverpool have set the bar, for maybe the last five years, which every other team in the league is aspiring to get at.

"I’d say we’re the closest to them, and we’re aspiring to get on the same level as them.

"We showed in patches last season that we could compete with them, but it's that consistency that they've shown — they're not just one-season wonders. They've done it season-in, season-out for the last five years."

