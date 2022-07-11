ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

‘You’re in Danger’ - Pundit Thinks Chelsea Could Sack Thomas Tuchel Next Season

By Callum Baker-Ellis
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 2 days ago

One pundit believes Chelsea's new owners are going to be ruthless which could leave Thomas Tuchel in 'danger' of being sacked.

Todd Boehly and his consortium are going to be under so much pressure to bring instant success to Chelsea after buying the club from Roman Abramovic.

With the need for a great start next season, some people think Tuchel could be in danger if he doesn't meet Boehly's needs.

Speaking to Football Insider, former Leeds United player Noel Whelan said if Tuchel doesn't get off to a good start next season, he could be sacked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iyvVw_0gbDEH8q00
IMAGO / NurPhoto

“I think everyone is playing for their position and their place at the football club with the new consortium,

It’s not like you’ve had any time to grow a relationship with the owners so right now they’re strangers to one another.

You’ve got to look at it as yes you’ve got to get off to a good start, that’s the same for every football club in any league, because if you get on that downward spiral very early on that is when you’re in danger of losing your job.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P7gcG_0gbDEH8q00
IMAGO / Action Plus

So, I’m sure they’ll have a conversation, the new owners and the manager, they’ll introduce themselves, they’ll probably give him that ownership of the signings. A clean slate, everyone starts again.

Chelsea will be looking to better their position from last season and push a little bit harder towards Man City and Liverpool and that is what I would think the board are looking for as well.

If it doesn’t happen early on then any manager has got that opportunity to be sacked.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Football Club#Pundit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Here We Go: Jorge Mendes will try to keep moving Cristiano Ronaldo as Manchester United expect him to stay

The next days and weeks are going to be vital for Cristiano Ronaldo's future. The Portuguese star made his intentions clear with Manchester United to leave as soon as possible because his priority is to try a new experience and play in the Champions League. He believes that Man United's ambition in the transfer market, or lack thereof, is not comparable to other top Premier League clubs such as Liverpool and Manchester City. In short, Ronaldo wants out and his agent Jorge Mendes is exploring options around Europe to find a new destination.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Transfer rumors, news: Chelsea in talks to sign Koulibaly, AS Roma eyeing Dybala, Raphinha-to-Barcelona latest

What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Leeds United and Barcelona are now closing in on a transfer fee agreement for Raphinha while Chelsea have opened talks to sign Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli. Meanwhile, Juventus are in talks to sign Nicolò Zaniolo from AS Roma and Jose Mourinho is contemplating on giving free agent Paulo Dybala a chance to replace him.
MLS
The US Sun

Axel Tuanzebe forced to quit Man Utd pre-season tour with ‘personal issue’ as Ten Hag calls up youngster to replace him

AXEL TUANZEBE has been forced to leave Manchester United's pre-season tour with a "personal issue". The 24-year-old flew out to Thailand with his team-mates last week but didn't feature in yesterday's 4-0 victory over Liverpool in Bangkok. According to the MEN's Samuel Lockhurst, Tuanzebe has returned home to deal with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
City Transfer Room

Former Celtic Star Believes Rodri Wants To Leave Manchester City

Rodri joined Manchester City in 2019 and has gone on to have several successful seasons at the club so far winning at least one trophy in every campaign under Pep Guardiola. In the season just gone, he made the defensive midfielder spot his own with Fernandinho not getting as many minutes due to his age and also Rodri's incredible form making him arguably Manchester City's best player of the whole campaign.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
592K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy