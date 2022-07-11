NFL Football: Three Biggest Games of the 2022 Season for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys

Former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott is entering his seventh season with the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL and is looking to lead his team to the playoffs for the fourth time.

The Cowboys have an action-packed schedule with 17 games spanning nearly four months. Some of the matchups are traditional divisional games against Philadelphia, Washington and the New York Giants, while others are games that feature some of the NFL's biggest stars. No matter the competition, Prescott will have to show up and show out in hopes of finishing the year with a solidified spot in the postseason.

Here are Prescott and the Cowboys' three biggest games of the 2022 season.

1. Dallas vs. Tampa Bay, September 11

Last year, the Cowboys and Buccaneers faced off to begin the season. Tampa Bay ultimately won the game by a score of 31-29, but Prescott put up a solid performance. He seemed keen on meeting storied quarterback Tom Brady on the field in the future, and now he will get the chance to once again. Not only will the opening game of 2022 set the tone for both teams heading into the long season, but it will also give Prescott the chance to face off against a quality opponent and show fans how much he improved in the offseason.

2. Dallas vs. Cincinnati, September 18

Prescott and Cincinnati signal-caller Joe Burrow have been some of the biggest quarterbacks to come out of the SEC in recent years, but the two have never faced off. Burrow led LSU to a national championship and was drafted in 2020 -- a few years after Prescott made his NFL debut. When Dallas and Cincinnati faced off in 2020, both quarterbacks were injured. Above all else, the second game of the season will be an exciting matchup between some of the NFL's newest stars. Plus, the Cowboys will be able to see how well they can compete against a Bengals team that made it to the Super Bowl last season.

3. Dallas vs. Philadelphia, December 24

Since Prescott joined the league in 2016, Dallas has won the NFC East three times. The team's most significant competition nearly every season has been Philadelphia, and it has always been a close race between the Eagles and Cowboys. If that holds true this year, then the Week 16 matchup between the two teams will be a crucial contest that could determine the divisional standings with only a few games left until the playoffs.