ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Vicious winds send furniture flying at Las Vegas hotel pool

By FOX 11 Digital Team
foxla.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS - Wild wind was caught on video in Las Vegas sending pool furniture flying. The TikTok video captured a dust devil touching down at the pool of the Luxor hotel. The winds bring pool chairs...

www.foxla.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCBS News Radio

WATCH: 'Dust devil' creates chaos at Luxor pool in Vegas

A dust devil is being blamed for causing chaos at the pool of a Las Vegas hotel. And if you find yourself asking, "What is a dust devil?" -- you're not alone. Dozens of people were relaxing and enjoying themselves on the rooftop pool at the Luxor Hotel and Casino on Friday when what witnesses described as a "mini-tornado" suddenly appeared.
LAS VEGAS, NV
travellemming.com

21 Best Day Trips from Las Vegas (By a Local)

Living in Las Vegas, there are always things to do. But there are times when I need a change of scenery, and fun day trips from Las Vegas are the best way to do that!. I’m a Las Vegas local, so I have put together a list of the best day trips from Las Vegas to assist you with planning your next trip.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Las Vegas, NV
news3lv.com

Pine Dining at Mt. Charleston Lodge

Las Vegas (KSNV) — An exclusive summer series of dining is underway at the site of the Mount Charleston Lodge. Joining us now with more are Ellis Island general manager Christina Ellis and chef at Main Street Provisions, Justin Kingsley Hall.
MOUNT CHARLESTON, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furniture#Luxor Hotel#Dirt Roads#Tiktok
foxla.com

Tunnel to tomorrow? Elon Musk's Las Vegas Loop is now open for business

LAS VEGAS - The Vegas Loop, an underground transit system featuring illuminated Tesla-lined tunnels that aims to revolutionize transit, is now welcoming visitors. A station just opened at Resorts World – a resort, mall, and casino that itself opened last year on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip – and anyone in Vegas can come and try Elon Musk's latest idea, riding between the casino complex and the nearby convention center.
LAS VEGAS, NV
moneyinc.com

The 10 Most Expensive Buffets in Vegas

There is a famous cliche, “what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.” When it comes to spending time in Nevada’s busiest tourist attraction, if what’s staying in Vegas is the money spent on activities, entertainment, and dining, this statement holds true. One of Las Vegas’s best attributes is the ability to cater to everyone as a city that has so much more to offer than just gambling venues. Once upon a time, Vegas might have been an adults-only playground with casinos. Nowadays, it is just as capable of providing full family entertainment as some of the grandest amusement parks on the planet. With all that energy spent on having fun, sooner or later the appetite will demand to have its share of the action as well. Throughout Las Vegas, it’s just as well known for its buffets as its collection of entertainment venues. Just like hotels, there are some that cater to the lower-income crowd and some that are the most expensive buffets in the city. If the cost of good food is no object, the most expensive buffets in Vegas are easy enough to access for as long as you’re willing to pay top dollar for it. When going over the price lists featured on sites like Total Vegas Buffets, the ten most expensive that stuck out at that time saw the price tag of a single seating reach the $90.00 USD mark.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

Las Vegas fire leaves seven displaced

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Tuesday a fire on the 1400 block of Pawnee Dr. left seven people displaced. Clark County Fire Department responded to a single-story, single-family house fire with heavy smoke around 2:54 p.m. The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes of CCFD’s arrival. Although there were...
LAS VEGAS, NV
ABC30 Fresno

Photos capture Lake Mead's boat graveyard as water levels shrink to record low

BOULDER CITY, Nev. -- An abandoned old power boat juts upright from the cracked mud like a giant tombstone. Its epitaph might read: Here lay the waters of Lake Mead. The largest U.S. reservoir has shrunken to a record low amid a punishing drought and the demands of 40 million people in seven states who are sucking the Colorado River dry. The megadrought in the U.S. West has been worsened by climate change. Wildfire season has become longer and blazes more intense, scorching temperatures have broken records and lakes are shriveling.
BOULDER CITY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
news3lv.com

Body found at Lake Mead confirmed to be of missing Boulder City woman

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The search for a missing woman at Lake Mead is now over. On Tuesday, the Clark County Coroner's office confirmed that the body found last week at Lake Mead was that of the missing 22-year-old woman. She was identified as Lily Kristen Hatcher of Boulder...
KTNV 13 Action News

Boulder City manufacturing plant yellow tagged after explosion

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — Officials of Boulder City tweeted an update about the manufacturing plant where an explosion happened Monday morning. They said that the Clark County Building Department has yellow tagged the building. The access to this building is only limited to professionals for performing damage evaluations...
8 News Now

Las Vegas Meow Wolf co-founder, artist dies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the masterminds behind a unique and immersive art experience in Las Vegas has died. Matt King served as Meow Wolf’s co-founder and was also described as an artist and dear friend on the company’s Instagram page on Monday night. “Matt’s work...
LAS VEGAS, NM
Atlas Obscura

The First Telephone in Las Vegas

A plaque marks the site of Las Vegas’ first telephone. It was installed in 1907 at the Hotel Nevada, now the Golden Gate, in the office of Charles “Pop” Squires, a man often called the Father of Las Vegas. The wall-mounted hand-cranked 1907 Kellogg had the telephone number “1.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
yourmileagemayvary.net

With Increased Violence & Shootings, Las Vegas Considering Curfew

If you go to Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas, you may notice a few changes. Visitors will be required to walk through a metal detector. Also expect to have your bags checked and be asked to show ID upon entry. You also may not be allowed to bring in gang-colored clothing, weapons, strollers and cans (for a start – Crips and Sureños traditionally wear blue, Bloods usually wear red. Norteños also wear red, but usually those of sports teams, such as the San Francisco 49ers and UNLV).
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy