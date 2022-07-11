Music & Movement Storytime

Alice Cooper named the three bands he believes every young musician should listen to so they can take their raw talent and turn it into powerful art. He’s a judge on the No Cover show, where musicians are evaluated on their original songs, rather than being able to sing material written by others.
Stranger Things fans went wild for Eddie Munson's performance of Metallica's "Master Of Puppets," and the actor, Joseph Quinn, spoke exclusively to ET's Will Marfuggi about the reaction it received. In the two-hour season 4 finale, Quinn's character put on an epic performance as a way to distract the deadly...
One of The Monkees’ songs has a line about The Mamas & the Papas’ Mama Cass. The song also references The Beatles. The track was a huge hit. The Monkees took more control over their songs as the 1960s wore on. For example, Micky Dolenz wrote a huge hit for the group. The song in question references The Beatles and The Mamas & the Papas’ Cass Elliot.
Are you a dancing queen? Young and sweet? Only seventeen? The odds that you are all of the following are slim, but the odds that you are dying to know more about the Swedish pop group ABBA are high. You may know ABBA’s music from Mamma Mia!, the musical that...
While Max Mayfield showed her love for Kate Bush and Eddie Munson made his Metallica fandom known in the latest season of Stranger Things, the character roles have just (half) reversed, with a Max lookalike drumming along to Master Of Puppets!. YouTuber and streamer Mini Fairhurst is behind this awesome...
Carrie Underwood surprised Guns N' Roses fans in London on Friday night (July 1), taking the stage in an unannounced appearance with the classic hard rock band for what she called "a moment of magic." The country superstar previously shared the stage with Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose during...
Metallica released a live recording from the MusiCares MAP Fund Benefit Concert at Club Nokia in Los Angeles on May 12, 2014. The performance includes covers of songs by the Beatles, Deep Purple, Ozzy Osbourne and Rare Earth. The show paid tribute to Osbourne, whose "Diary of a Madman" closed...
ABBA are planning to take their Voyage show across the world. The 'Waterloo' hitmakers- consisting of Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, Agnetha Fältskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad - reunited for the groundbreaking concert residency that features virtual 'ABBAtars' presenting the group as they were in the 1970s. The performances have been...
Stranger Things season 4 might be over, but fans still feel goosebumps whenever they remember a specific scene wherein Joseph Quinn's character, Eddie Munson, did a solo guitar act. Recently, the writers of the show finally released a rehearsal video, and fans can't help but swoon over the actor. WARNING:...
When Beyoncé is gearing up to release new music, stunning visuals are practically guaranteed. So as the “Break My Soul” singer prepares to unleash Renaissance, her seventh studio album, she’s already getting started on the art front by rolling out the eye-popping artwork on June 30, a month ahead of the set’s release date.
July 12, 2022 – Welcome to Another Groove, our series dedicated to new music which is neither pure soul nor R&B but which has elements of those genres and may please your ears. This week we feature the track “A Whole New World” by The Jazz Networks featuring Roy...
Bramwell Tovey, the London-born composer and conductor who’s been the principal conductor and artistic director of the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra since 2018, has died. Tovey died Tuesday (July 12) at his Barrington home surrounded by his family, one day after his 69th birthday, the orchestra said in a...
Click here to read the full article. Typically, when celebrities reveal their go-to beauty products, it’s somewhere in the realm of makeup or skincare. However, supermodel Miranda Kerr is shaking things up by showing the tool she uses specifically for her gorgeous, strong neck.
Back in Jul. 2020, Kerr showed fans her nighttime skincare routine for Harper’s Bazaar’s YouTube channel. From cleanser to massaging tools, her routine is the pinnacle of both extravagance and affordability. While her entire routine was something out of a dream, our interests were piqued when she brought out a tool specifically for her neck.
She admitted she...
Death Cab for Cutie has released a new single, “Here to Forever,” along with a music video written and directed by filmmaker Lance Bangs. The clip depicts frontman Ben Gibbard being forced to deal with packaging the band’s vinyl himself after having a conversation with two inept pressing plant employees, played by comedians Natalie Palamides and Courtney Pauroso. The scenes are cut between clips of the band performing the track and Gibbard’s interactions with the pair.
A thousand musicians from 25 different countries played "Paradise City" by Gun N' Roses together, and it is epic. Watch the video of Rockin' 1000 crushing the classic below. Rockin' 1000 celebrated their 8th birthday this month by covering Guns N' Roses at Stade De France in Paris. The group was formed in 2014 and is described as "the biggest rock band on Earth" according to their website. "Rockin' 1000 is more than a band now. It's a family, a community."
(July 12, 2022) What happens when two sons, each from a musical dynasty, come together with vintage soulfully funky tape loops from sessions one had recorded in years past with the other coming up with playful, clever lyrics delivered with soul? You get this sultry collaboration, “Wunuvakine” from the team of Cat Alain Colbert and Ethan Zane Browne – collectively known as Alain Zane.
Comments / 0