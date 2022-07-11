Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garfield, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 21:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Custer; Lincoln; Logan Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Lincoln, southeastern Logan and west central Custer Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 1002 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Arnold to 12 miles southeast of Gandy to 16 miles northeast of Maxwell. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Arnold, Callaway, Merna, Finchville, Pleasant Hill and Milldale. This includes the following highways Highway 2 between mile markers 266 and 271. Highway 92 between mile markers 243 and 273. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

CUSTER COUNTY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO