Garfield County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garfield, Wheeler by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-11 00:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Custer, Lincoln, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 21:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Custer; Lincoln; Logan Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Lincoln, southeastern Logan and west central Custer Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 1002 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Arnold to 12 miles southeast of Gandy to 16 miles northeast of Maxwell. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Arnold, Callaway, Merna, Finchville, Pleasant Hill and Milldale. This includes the following highways Highway 2 between mile markers 266 and 271. Highway 92 between mile markers 243 and 273. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CUSTER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Antelope, Boone, Butler, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 01:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Butler; Colfax; Cuming; Dodge; Madison; Platte; Saunders; Stanton; Wayne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT FOR MADISON...SOUTHERN WAYNE...WESTERN CUMING...COLFAX...PLATTE WESTERN DODGE...SOUTHEASTERN ANTELOPE...NORTHERN BUTLER NORTHEASTERN BOONE...NORTHWESTERN SAUNDERS AND STANTON COUNTIES At 117 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Battle Creek to 4 miles northwest of Humphrey to 4 miles north of Genoa, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Battle Creek, Humphrey, Norfolk, Madison, Creston, Platte Center, Leigh, Lakeview, Clarkson, Pilger, Dodge and Howells. People attending Madison County Fairgrounds should seek safe shelter immediately! HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE

