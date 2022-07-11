ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

The Girl in the Picture: Where is Franklin Delano Floyd and All Your Questions Answered

By Mark Serrels
CNET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the release of Our Father and Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey, Netflix is currently on a roll when it comes to its world class suite of true crime documentaries. The Girl in the Picture, a feature length documentary focused on the life and ultimate death of Suzanne Sevakis, is the...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Refinery29

Netflix’s Disturbing Girl In The Picture Perpetuates The Idea Of The Perfect Victim

Spoilers ahead. It all starts with a photograph. A seemingly normal family photograph of a little blonde girl sat on her father’s knee, his arms draped around his daughter. Both stare off to the side, but the expression of the girl is particularly haunting: vacant and filled with sadness. It is this photograph, and the elusive identity of both people in it that is the basis for Netflix’s latest true crime documentary Girl In The Picture, directed by Skye Borgman, the filmmaker behind Abducted In Plain Sight. What ensues is a truly disturbing and tragic decades-spanning story of kidnapping, murder and sexual abuse – all orchestrated by one man. But arguably, the saddest part of it all is the woman – in the photograph – who suffered unspeakable horrors throughout the entirety of her life, and the many others that will never be brought to justice.
TULSA, OK
DoYouRemember?

After Kate & Allie, One Star Met Success, The Other Tragedy

Revolutionary and fun, Kate & Allie was a humorous, fun take on best friends facing intimidating odds with successful results. The sitcom ran from 1984 to 1989 and made household names out of the series leads, Jane Curtin and Susan Saint James. After the series, one found solace in focusing on a familial life while the other expanded her filmography exponentially. Sady, there was some tragedy mixed in with the charm.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Popculture

Kevin Bacon Reveals Wife Kyra Sedgwick Injured Herself Doing 'Footloose' TikTok Challenge

Kyra Sedgwick had no problem closing cases on The Closer, but she ran into some trouble while performing a Footloose dance with her husband Kevin Bacon for a TikTok challenge. Sedgwick, 56, was injured after she and Bacon, 64, danced to the classic Footloose title song Footloose late last month. Bacon starred in the 1984 box office smash hit about a Chicago teenager who tries to bring dancing to a small town.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TheDailyBeast

Child Star Tyler Sanders Dead at Age 18

Tyler Sanders, a former child actor with recent guest-star roles on 9-1-1- Lone Star and The Rookie, is dead at the age of 18. “The cause of death is unknown and currently being investigated. We can’t comment further beyond this,” talent agent Pedro Tapia told the New York Post. “Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.” Tyler, who had been working in show business since the age of 10, was nominated ror an Emmy last year for his work in Just Add Magic: Mystery City, a Prime Video series.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Ken Williams Dies: “Everybody Plays The Fool” Songwriter Was 83

Click here to read the full article. Kenneth “Ken” Williams, who wrote or co-wrote more than 500 songs including the classic 1972 hit “Everybody Plays the Fool” recorded by The Main Ingredient with lead vocals by Cuba Gooding Sr., died June 17 following a long non-Covid illness at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, NY. He was 83. His death was announced by his wife, the Broadway actress and singer Mary Seymour Williams. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Although most widely known for “Everybody Plays the Fool,” the classic R&B song he co-wrote with Rudy Clark and J.R. Bailey, Williams...
MANHASSET, NY
Popculture

Soap Opera Co-Stars Tie the Knot

Daisy Wood-Davis and Luke Jerdy, who starred in the British soap opera Hollyoaks, married in Spain last month. The two got engaged in 2019 and are parents to son Asa, who was born in September 2021. Wood-Davis, 31, played Kim Butterfield on Hollyoaks, while Jerdy, 32, played Jesse Donovan. Wood-Davis...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Franklin Delano Floyd
DoYouRemember?

Judith Light From ‘Who’s The Boss?’ Is 73, Lives Away From Husband, Focuses On Career

For eight seasons, Who’s the Boss? introduced audiences to a crowd of engaging characters played by actors both with impressive resumes and who were rising in the ranks. Of particular prominence was Judith Light, who played Angela Robinson Bower, responsible for allowing Tony Micelli to initiate the big start to this unique plot. This was certainly a powerful addition to her filmography but it was not her first – or last – big, standout role. What has she been doing since the series ended?
TV & VIDEOS
shefinds

Netflix Announced It's Removing All These Movies And TV Shows In July--Subscribers Won't Be Happy!

It’s officially summertime — what could be more relaxing than returning from a day at the beach or pool to unwind on the couch with a lemonade and your favorite Netflix show? This is the season that traditionally welcomes plenty of box office hits at the movie theater, but if you prefer to cuddle up on the couch in the comfort of your own home, the popular streaming service always has your back and is ready to deliver great entertainment. The only catch? Nothing lasts forever. Even Netflix’s most popular shows and movies are bound to be removed at some point in order to make room for other (hopefully great) picks. Whether you’ve been meaning to catch “Django Unchained” or re-watch (for the hundredth time) “Forrest Gump,” consider this your impetus to waste not another day. Netflix announced it’s removing all these movies and TV shows in July — subscribers won’t be happy, but if you act fast, you can still enjoy some of these gems.
TV SHOWS
Herbie J Pilato

Remembering Ted Bessell: "That Guy" on "That Girl"

[Note: Unless otherwise noted, all quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. It's been over twenty-five years since Ted Bessell passed away. On that day, October 5, 1996, the entertainment industry - and the world - lost to a heart attack a beloved and talented human being.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Accused’: Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Wendell Pierce & Karen LeBlanc Join Fox Crime Anthology Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Emmy nominee Malcolm-Jamal Warner (The Resident), Wendell Pierce (The Wire) and Karen LeBlanc (The Kings of Napa) are set to star in an episode of Accused, Fox’s straight-to-series crime anthology drama, Accused, executive-produced by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore. Accused, directed by Michael Cuesta and co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology. It opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delano#Hit And Run
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Anthony Geary Comes Out of Retirement to Lather Up Anew

You can take the star outta the soap, but you can’t take the soap outta the star. Seven years after Anthony Geary retired from General Hospital and acting, he’s back in front of the camera in the latest episode of This Show Sucks: Truth + Consequences, the soap spoof created by photographer Jim Warren that’s as wacky as it is star-studded.
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

‘General Hospital’ Cast Attended Funeral for Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner’s Son Harrison: How They Supported Their Costars

Supporting their colleagues. The General Hospital cast has been doing anything they can to be there for Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner as they grieve son Harrison Wagner's death. While at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24, actress Kelly Thiebaud told Entertainment Tonight that the General Hospital team attended the funeral […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

Who Is Andy Garcia's Wife? The Actor Has Been Married for Several Decades and Counting

Known for his roles in The Untouchables and the Ocean's heist film series, Andy Garcia now stars in a 2022 film adaptation of Father of the Bride. The 1949 novel was first adapted into a beloved comedy film in 1991 starring Steve Martin. This new Latin-inspired update of the film sees Andy starring as Billy, a father who struggles to come to terms with his daughter's engagement. In the midst of planning a whole wedding, his own marriage to his wife Ingrid (Gloria Estefan) is falling apart.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Independent

Donna Mills: Soap actor, 81, claims she was real inspiration behind Grease’s Sandy

Donna Mills, star of American soap opera Knots Landing, has claimed the character of Sandy in Jim Jacobs’s musical Greasewas inspired by her. Mills, 81, posted a video on Instagram on Monday (20 June) in which she appears dressed up as Sandy. The actor sports two looks – pink sweater with pearls, and a black leather jacket over a lacy top. Then, she says: “Did you know I went to school with Jim Jacobs? Jim Jacobs who wrote Grease? Jim Jacobs who used me as his model for Sandy?I didn’t know it at the time but I found out...
MUSIC
Variety

Mary Mara, ‘ER’ and ‘Law and Order’ Actor, Dies at 61 in Apparent Drowning

Click here to read the full article. Mary Mara, the actor best known for her recurring roles in “ER” and “Law & Order,” died in Cape Vincent, N.Y. Sunday from an apparent drowning. She was 61. In a report published Monday, the New York State Police confirmed that Mara was discovered in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent around 8:10 p.m. on Sunday by various officers. According to a statement from a representative, Mara was staying at the summer home of her sister Martha. A preliminary investigation suggested Mara died by drowning while swimming. Her body has been transported to...
CAPE VINCENT, NY
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Jon Lindstrom Mourns a Onetime Co-Star Whose Death Leaves the World ‘a Much Less Colorful Place’

The ABC soap vet recalls a fond moment with the late actress. General Hospital’s Jon Lindstrom (Kevin, Ryan) took to Instagram to express his thoughts following the passing of a former co-worker, a woman who “this world will be a much less-colorful place without.” The ABC soap vet was devastated to learn that actress Mary Mara had passed away on Sunday, June 26, at the age of 61.
CAPE VINCENT, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy