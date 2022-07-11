ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent rural bus routes cut to save County Council money

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDozens of bus routes are to be cut across Kent, in an effort to save the county council £2.2m. The 38 services facing the axe are all subsidised by the authority and mainly serve rural areas. Kent's Bus Improvement Plan received £35m from government, but that cannot be...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Council agrees on policy for late night workers to get taxi home

Free transport could be offered to late-night staff in Newcastle after the council agreed to protect workers. The City Council wants to develop a policy which would mean new late-night licences were dependant on venues providing transport for staff. It is aimed at protecting those who cannot afford a taxi...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

East Anglia MPs call for pylons consultation to be reopened

A group of East Anglian MPs has called for a consultation on a proposed 112-mile (180km) line of pylons across three counties to be reopened. The National Grid wants to build the pylons to carry offshore wind power from Norwich to Tilbury in Essex. The letter, signed by 13 MPs,...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Aslef members vote to accept improved pay offer from ScotRail

Members of the Aslef train drivers union have voted to accept an improved pay offer from ScotRail, paving the way for weeks of train disruption to come to an end.On Monday, the union announced that its members had accepted proposals on pay and conditions from the newly nationalised rail operator.In May, members refused to work overtime or rest days as part of the pay dispute.This led to hundreds of services being cut from timetables on May 23, with Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth saying it would provide greater certainty.Aslef members have voted to accept the proposalsKevin LindsayAslef Scottish organiser Kevin Lindsay...
TRAFFIC
BBC

A12 Essex road widening could devastate Boreham says resident

A campaigner has said a road widening scheme could "devastate" a village. Bill Kyle said planned work on the A12 near Chelmsford, Essex, could increase traffic in nearby Boreham by up to 50%. National Highways said the project, costing up to £1.3bn to create three lanes of traffic and replace...
TRAFFIC
BBC

West Sussex County Council paying millions for empty care beds

A county council has been paying out millions of pounds for unused care home beds, a report has said. West Sussex County Council is 17 years into a 30-year contract with Shaw Healthcare, which costs £23.6m per year for 590 beds in 12 care homes. The report to a...
HEALTH
The Independent

Abandoned bus mysteriously found blocking a country lane in Kent

An abandoned bus has been found mysteriously abandoned on a country road in Kent.A motorist discovered the ditched vehicle while driving on the A227 last Monday (27 June).This eerie dashcam footage shows the bus blocking the road."There were no other people around apart from the other van, no hazards, no warning signs on approach", the motorist said.Kent Police said the bus was moved from the scene and records do not show that any other vehicle was involved.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Election win should trigger Scottish independence, says SturgeonConvoy of ice cream trucks form funeral procession for veteran sellerIsrael army says it shot down Hezbollah drones approaching gas rig
TRAFFIC
BBC

Plans for 11,000 more Herefordshire homes set out

People are being asked for their thoughts on plans for up to 11,000 new homes in Herefordshire over the next 20 years. It would bring the number of homes in the county to about 100,000, with a local plan setting out where land could be found. The plan suggests focusing...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Rail strike announced for 27 July

A UK-wide train strike has been announced for 27 July. Workers at rail operators and Network Rail will stage a 24-hour walkout, the RMT union has announced, in a dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. Union leaders announced the strike after rejecting a pay offer from Network Rail, which they...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Travellers set up illegal camp opposite row of £800,000 homes in the Malvern Hills: Residents' fury as group with 15 caravans pitch up with their fleet of 4x4s on outskirts of Worcestershire town

Brazen travellers have been pictured enjoying the sunny weather after setting up an illegal camp opposite an exclusive row of homes in Worcestershire's Malvern Hills. Around 15 caravans pitched up on the picturesque Peachfield Common in Malvern on Saturday afternoon. Pictures show a fleet of flash 4x4s parked next to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Trains cancelled between Uckfield and Oxted after bridge crash

Railway tracks have been damaged after a lorry crashed into a railway bridge. Network Rail said the incident happened near Ashurst, West Sussex, at about 14:00 BST on Tuesday. As a result, trains on all lines between Uckfield and Oxted cannot run until at least 20:30, Southern Rail said. It...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Thousands on Isle of Sheppey still without water for second day during heatwave as schools forced to shut

Thousands of people on the Isle of Sheppey were left without running water for a second day in the midst of a sweltering heatwave.Schools and public buildings across the Kentish island were forced to close on Wednesday after efforts to restart supplies were hampered when a second water pipe burst overnight.Southern Water said it fixed the pipe that first cut off supplies on Monday but restoring pressure to the system overwhelmed another pipe and closed the network off again.A third emergency station was set up at Sheerness Tesco on the north point of the island to provide residents with bottled...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BBC

Tenants evicted to allow holiday lets, says Senedd member

Country estate tenants on Anglesey have been asked to leave "so that their homes can be turned into holiday lets", according to the local Senedd member. Plaid Cymru's Rhun ap Iorwerth said Bodorgan Estate tenants say "long-term tenants" are being evicted so their homes can become holiday accommodation. First Minister...
ECONOMY
BBC

Canterbury dog attack: Child airlifted to hospital

A child has been flown to a hospital in London after a dog attack in Kent. Kent Police was called at about 15:00 BST on Sunday following a report the dog attacked the child in Cumberland Avenue, Canterbury. Local patrols and armed officers went to the scene along with South...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Isle of Sheppey still without water after two pipes burst

Thousands of people on the Isle of Sheppey have been left without water for a second day as temperatures rise. A Southern Water main burst on Tuesday morning, prompting the company to set up bottled water collection points. A second pipe burst overnight, which has delayed getting the water back...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Oxford Park and Ride: Free parking idea 'kiboshed', councillor says

A councillor has said a council "kiboshed" his idea of making parking free at a city's park and ride sites. Conservative Liam Walker put forward the motion for Oxford at an Oxfordshire County Council meeting earlier. He said the move would encourage more people to use buses instead of driving...
TRAFFIC
BBC

UK Heatwave: South Oxfordshire may see bin collections 'stop early'

Public services may be affected as temperatures continue to soar with waste collections being delayed. While crews have been collecting rubbish, it is possible work will "stop early" because of the heat, South Oxfordshire District Council said. Residents have been asked to leave their bins out for two days after...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Appley Bridge quarry death: Boy, 16, dies after going swimming

A 16-year-old boy has died after going swimming at an abandoned quarry. Police said he "got into difficulty" after getting into the water at Dawber Delph in Appley Bridge, Lancashire, at 21:40 BST on Saturday. His body was recovered from the water following a search of the quarry. Two other...
ACCIDENTS

