Kent rural bus routes cut to save County Council money

An abandoned bus has been found mysteriously abandoned on a country road in Kent.A motorist discovered the ditched vehicle while driving on the A227 last Monday (27 June).This eerie dashcam footage shows the bus blocking the road."There were no other people around apart from the other van, no hazards, no warning signs on approach", the motorist said.Kent Police said the bus was moved from the scene and records do not show that any other vehicle was involved.

TRAFFIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO