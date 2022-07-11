ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati mayor to attend White House celebration of Safer Communities Act

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22G6hg_0gbD9NZm00
Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval Photo by: WCPO

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval will be at the White House Monday to attend the celebration of the Safer Communities Act, our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati is reporting.

It’s the first major federal gun safety law in almost 26 years and Mayor Pureval said reducing gun violence has to be a top priority, according to WCPO.

He will meet with national public safety leaders and policy makers to discuss what Cincinnati is doing to curb gun violence and to celebrate the passage of the Bipartisan Safe Communities Act, WCPO said.

“It enhances background checks for buyers under 21,” said Pureval. “It supports states red flag laws disarm domestic abusers and it also cracks down on gun trafficking.”

>>UPDATE: Body recovered from Great Miami River identified as missing man

Pureval said more help is needed, according to WCPO.

“What we need help with on the local level is the issue that there is almost universal accessibility of guns on our streets,” Pureval said. “We need help from the federal government and from the states, to crack down on gun trafficking and make it frankly harder to get access to guns in our communities.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UPI News

House oversight committee asks gun manufacturers to testify

July 7 (UPI) -- The House oversight committee on Thursday invited the CEOs of three gun manufacturers to testify before the panel next week amid a recent spate of mass shootings. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., chairwoman of the committee, asked the CEOs of Daniel Defense, LLC, Smith & Wesson Brands,...
BUFFALO, NY
International Business Times

Biden Pushes To Ban Assault Weapons, Gets Heckled At Gun Violence Event

A man whose son was killed in the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, interrupted President Joe Biden's remarks at the White House on Monday during an event to herald the passage of the first major federal gun safety law in three decades. Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin was murdered...
PARKLAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
City
Cincinnati, OH
AOL Corp

Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court

Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
GREENSBORO, NC
CBS News

Biden hails new gun legislation: "Lives will be saved today and tomorrow because of this"

President Biden marked the passage of the first new gun legislation in almost three decades, declaring that elected officials have "finally moved that mountain, a mountain of opposition, obstruction and indifference that stood in the way and stopped every effort of gun safety for 30 years in this nation." He told an audience of bipartisan lawmakers, families of gun violence victims and stakeholders gathered at the White House that the new law would save lives "today and tomorrow" and that "it matters." Nonetheless, Mr. Biden said, "It's not enough, and we all know that," and he vowed to fight for more gun control laws to help curb gun violence. Watch his remarks.
POTUS
Deadline

Parkland Father Interrupts Joe Biden’s Speech At Ceremony Marking New Gun Safety Bill

President Joe Biden today gave a speech marking the signing of a gun safety bill passed in the aftermath of recent mass shootings. But even as lawmakers, gun reform advocates and victims’ families gathered on the South Law ceremony said that the new legislation would be meaningful, some also said it falls short of laws that were in place in the past, like an assault weapons ban, or even a ban on purchases of those firearms for those under 21. And some said it more loudly than others.
PARKLAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Mayor#Gun Violence#Politics Federal#Politics Local#Politics Whitehouse#The Safer Communities Act#Wcpo#Cox Media Group
The Independent

Four Washington DC gun owners file lawsuit to carry firearms on public transit after Supreme Court ruling

Four men in Washington DC with permits to carry concealed handguns filed a federal lawsuit against the nation’s capital city to legally carry firearms on the Metro transit system, arguing that a recent US Supreme Court ruling that struck down a New York law grants them permission to carry their weapons on public transit.The lawsuit filed in US District Court on 30 June cites a ruling from the nation’s high court issued just days earlier on 23 June that ruled against a century-old New York law requiring handgun owners to show “proper cause” in order to obtain a license...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
UPI News

Survivors of mass shootings push for 'real change' in rally at U.S. Capitol

July 13 (UPI) -- Families and survivors impacted by recent mass shootings across the country marched in Washington, D.C., Wednesday demanding a ban on assault weapons. The group March Fourth, founded by survivors of the Highland Park, Ill., shooting on July 4, organized the peaceful march to the U.S. Capitol. Demonstrators cried as they walked together in bright orange shirts, in honor of gun violence awareness, chanting "enough is enough."
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
88K+
Followers
113K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy