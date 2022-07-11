Cincinnati mayor to attend White House celebration of Safer Communities Act

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval Photo by: WCPO

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval will be at the White House Monday to attend the celebration of the Safer Communities Act, our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati is reporting.

It’s the first major federal gun safety law in almost 26 years and Mayor Pureval said reducing gun violence has to be a top priority, according to WCPO.

He will meet with national public safety leaders and policy makers to discuss what Cincinnati is doing to curb gun violence and to celebrate the passage of the Bipartisan Safe Communities Act, WCPO said.

“It enhances background checks for buyers under 21,” said Pureval. “It supports states red flag laws disarm domestic abusers and it also cracks down on gun trafficking.”

Pureval said more help is needed, according to WCPO.

“What we need help with on the local level is the issue that there is almost universal accessibility of guns on our streets,” Pureval said. “We need help from the federal government and from the states, to crack down on gun trafficking and make it frankly harder to get access to guns in our communities.”

