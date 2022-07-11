Board of Fire and Police Commissioners

New Lenox police respond to an incident at their Movie Night in the Commons event last week. In their Facebook post, they received one complaint from a juvenile who reported that another juvenile was walking around with what was believed to be a BB gun in his waistband. A description of the offender was provided. At no point in time were any threats made to anyone. There were several hundred people in attendance, so additional officers were requested to the Commons to provide additional security and to assist in locating the juvenile.

NEW LENOX, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO