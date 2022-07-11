Board of Fire and Police Commissioners

The Wheaton Police Department has taken multiple reports of burglaries to motor vehicles over the past month that have occurred at various locations throughout Wheaton. In these incidents, windows of the vehicles have been smashed, and suspect(s) have taken valuable items that were in plain sight from outside the vehicle. The valuables have included purses, bags, jewelry, identification and credit/debit cards. The targeted locations of these burglaries include cars that are parked at fitness centers, sports complexes and parks, and they have all occurred during daytime hours.
