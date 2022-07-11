ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roselle, IL

Board of Fire and Police Commissioners

 2 days ago

Board of Fire and Police Commissioner meetings are...

www.roselle.il.us

Related
Fox 32 Chicago

Man with concealed weapon shoots Chicago gunman in East Side neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man with a Concealed Carry License shot a gunman who fired shots at him late Tuesday afternoon on Chicago's Far South Side. Shortly after 5 p.m., police say the 49-year-old victim was in the parking lot of an East Side restaurant in the 4000 block of E. 106th Street when an unknown vehicle pulled up and a 19-year-old man armed with a gun got out and opened fire.
CHICAGO, IL
WISN

Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old Highland Park victim is now critical

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — The Roberts family provided an update on Cooper’s condition, which is now critical. Doctors said that one of his lungs is partially collapsed and that the 8-year-old victim is now fighting against a new infection. Monday’s esophageal procedure revealed that the tear in Cooper’s...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
wjol.com

New Lenox Police Praise Alert Juvenile For Observing A Juvenile With What Appeared To Be BB Gun In Waistband

New Lenox police respond to an incident at their Movie Night in the Commons event last week. In their Facebook post, they received one complaint from a juvenile who reported that another juvenile was walking around with what was believed to be a BB gun in his waistband. A description of the offender was provided. At no point in time were any threats made to anyone. There were several hundred people in attendance, so additional officers were requested to the Commons to provide additional security and to assist in locating the juvenile.
NEW LENOX, IL
vfpress.news

Hillside Police Chief Retires, New One Sworn In

Sgt. Daniel Murphy is sworn into office by Hillside Clerk Linda Gould on July 11. | Shanel Romain. Monday, July 11, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Longtime Hillside Police Chief Joseph Lukaszek has retired after 32 years with the department. During a special meeting on July 11, the...
HILLSIDE, IL
wheaton.il.us

Multiple Burglaries to Vehicles Reported

The Wheaton Police Department has taken multiple reports of burglaries to motor vehicles over the past month that have occurred at various locations throughout Wheaton. In these incidents, windows of the vehicles have been smashed, and suspect(s) have taken valuable items that were in plain sight from outside the vehicle. The valuables have included purses, bags, jewelry, identification and credit/debit cards. The targeted locations of these burglaries include cars that are parked at fitness centers, sports complexes and parks, and they have all occurred during daytime hours.
WHEATON, IL
WGN News

Family: Off-duty officer shot in Beverly bar is paralyzed

CHICAGO — The family of an off-duty Chicago police officer who was shot in a bar in the Beverly neighborhood over the weekend said he is now paralyzed from the waist down. Officer Dan Golden was shot in the back early Saturday morning at Sean’s Rhino Bar, near West 104th Street and Western Avenue at […]
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Did YOU Get Caught?

Hey it’s Leslie Harris, and the police departments said they were going to crack down over July 4th, and did they ever. I’ve read conflicting reports, but one thing is for sure. In DuPage County more than 50 tickets were handed out over the 4th of July. One story I read said it was as many as 75! Speeding tickets made up at least 40 of those tickets.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

Swastikas Found Spray-Painted on Elmhurst Home: Police

Police in suburban Elmhurst have opened a hate crime investigation after three swastikas were discovered spray-painted on a residence and vehicle, according to authorities. In a Facebook post, the Elmhurst Police Department said at approximately 9 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a home in the 400 block of North Oak Street in reference to hate symbols that had been spray-painted on two garage doors and a vehicle parked in a residence's driveway.
Public Safety
Law Enforcement
fox32chicago.com

Concealed carry holder trades shots with gunmen in South Loop shootout

CHICAGO - A concealed carry holder was wounded in a shootout with a group of gunmen Monday morning in a South Loop parking lot. The man pulled his car into a garage parking lot around 3:38 a.m. in the 1100 block of South Delano Court when he was followed by a black Jeep and a white sedan, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Sunday Night Shooting in Crest Hill Leaves One Dead

One person was killed in a shooting outside a Crest Hill strip mall on Sunday night. It was at 11:45 pm that police were called to 1827 Knapp Drive regarding a large crowd of people loitering in the business park’s parking lot. While Officers were on the scene dispersing...
CREST HILL, IL
WGN Radio

Ald. Matt O’Shea reacts to off-duty cop shot in Beverly neighborhood

19th Ward Alderman Matt O’Shea joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss news of Danny Golden, the off-duty Chicago police officer who was shot during an altercation on the South Side. Officer Goldman is now paralyzed and receiving treatment at Christ Hospital. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand […]
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Journal

11-year-old arrested near 4:00 AM attempting to carjack woman

CHICAGO - Chicago Police announced charges this afternoon against an 11-year-old arrested this morning after attempting to carjack a woman in the Douglas area on the city's south side. The incident reportedly happened around 3:50 a.m. this morning on the 3400 block of S. Giles Avenue in the Douglas area...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Another Chicago weekend of violence downtown: 'Everyone in the community is extremely distressed'

CHICAGO - A string of shootings in and near downtown Chicago over the weekend has one neighborhood organization complaining about the "casual violence." "I’ve lived here for 26 years and never imagined that we’d be dealing with this level of serious crime. Something has to change," Brian Israel, president of the River North Residents Association, wrote Monday in an email to the Sun-Times.
CHICAGO, IL

