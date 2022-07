Heat cranks back up to start the new week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a fairly dreary morning, the sun should return to the region by this afternoon. It should also be a little cooler today. Outside of some fog and a few stray showers this morning, I believe the skies will clear by lunchtime. Fingers crossed for that solution, anyway. I don’t think we completely get rid of the clouds today. I think that happens tonight. Highs this afternoon should top out in the mid-80s and it should feel cooler with the front taking away most of the mugginess, at least briefly.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 20 HOURS AGO