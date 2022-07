PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to almost $480 million dollars after no one won last night’s pot. If you take the cash option, $276 million is available to you. There’s been millions of winning tickets since April 15 ranging between $2 to a million dollars, but so far, no one has hit the jackpot. By Friday, the pot could climb all the way up to half a billion dollars. Arizona’s Family reporter Gibby Parra visited a local gas station to talk to those trying to snag some tickets in hopes of winning.

