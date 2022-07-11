Authorities investigate vandalism and possible arson at churches near Washington, DC
Three churches located on the same road in Maryland, just outside Washington, DC, were vandalized over the weekend, and authorities are investigating fires set at two of the churches as arson. “These churches are within a few mile radius of each other,” said Pete Piringer, spokesperson for the Montgomery...
“I know what it's like to have someone missing and not knowing -- not knowing what happened or what's going on with them,” Derrick Butler told Dateline. “I have a sister that went missing.”. Derrick’s sister, Pamela Butler, disappeared in Washington, D.C. in 2009. Dateline followed Pam’s story...
Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, whose death last week at the age of 26 sent shockwaves through the NFL, died from the “combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine,” authorities said Friday. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, a statewide agency in Maryland, also determined Ferguson’s manner...
While the debate on the carrying of weapons was reignited in the United States following the terrible mass shooting which took place in a school in Texas, another shooting took place a few days later near Chicago. During the celebrations of the American national holiday on July 4, 2022, a shooter named Robert Crimo open fired in Highland Park, killing 7 people in total. Among them, were Irina and Kevin McCarthy.
A Vietnam veteran who participated in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and allegedly told investigators that he urinated on a column while inside the building will not spend any time behind bars. Donald Trump supporter Robert “Bob” Snow, 78, drove more than 15 hours from his...
WASHINGTON — Gail Curley, the Supreme Court’s marshal, has written to the governors of Maryland and Virginia and local officials in suburban Washington, D.C., asking them to enforce state and county laws that prohibit picketing at private homes. In the letter to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican,...
Kevin Flythe was born in 1969 in Washington, D.C. His birth came nine years before the creation of federal laws that ban the use of lead paint in homes. This was a time black children were, once again, exposed to the deadly chemical at a disproportioned rate. Kevin Flythe was one of those children. The exposure to the paint gave him lead poisoning, and he grew up with cognitive disabilities that delayed his development, along with a paralyzed left arm. Although his disabilities made him a target in the neighborhood, his cousin, Michelle Royster, said Kevin had a happy childhood, reports The Washington Post. Kevin was raised by his mother, a teacher, and his aunt in a house full of children and love. They were a family who ate dinner together every evening and went on mandatory Saturday outings to the movies or museums. Kevin had many friends, and Michelle described him as a young man easily influenced by his peers, reports The Washington Post. His mother enrolled him in a program that taught him fencing, horseback riding, and chess.
Prosecutors in Minnesota allege that a Trump supporter lit his own camper van on fire and then blamed it on Antifa and Black Lives Matter supporters, all while raking in tens of thousands of dollars in online donations and fake insurance claims.Denis Molla, 29, told police his RV had been set aflame and house spray-painted with “BLM”, “Biden 2020” and anarchist graffiti two months before the presidential election in September 2020.He claimed he was being targeted because of the Trump flags he had prominently displayed outside his home, and said he’d seen three people running away from his property.“I...
A man who allegedly threw Molotov cocktails at officers a few blocks from the U.S. Capitol was arrested on Monday. Bernard L. McCutcheon, 26, of Washington D.C., was charged with two counts of assault on a police officer, one count of possession of a Molotov cocktail and one count of assault with a deadly weapon, U.S. Capitol Police said in a news release.
When Denis Vladmirovich Molla told authorities that his camper was set on fire and his garage defaced, the Minnesota man said that whoever carried out the attack was motivated by the "Trump 2020" flag he had displayed from his vehicle. As pictures circulated of a vandalized garage door in September 2020 that was spray-painted with "Biden 2020," "BLM" and an anarchy symbol, Molla collected thousands of dollars for the reported arson through his insurance company and online donations from sympathetic Trump supporters who denounced the politically motivated attack.
Two U.S. Capitol Police officers were injured Wednesday by a man armed with two Molotov cocktails who was arrested that same afternoon north of the Capitol near Union Station, according to the agency. The pair of officers responded to a report of a man spotted with the incendiary devices on...
A South Carolina man who had physical confrontations with multiple police officers and a federal employee during the Jan. 6 melee at the U.S. Capitol has pleaded guilty to two felonies. George Amos Tenney III, who is the administrator of a Facebook page called “The PowerHouse Patriot,” admitted Thursday that...
WASHINGTON - Maurice Williams was just 24 years old, working as a news reporter for Howard University's WHUR-FM radio, when he was shot to death during a 1977 takeover of a city government building by a dozen Hanafi Muslims. A judge later sentenced his shooter, Abdul Muzikir, to more than...
A Maryland man who used a lacrosse stick attached to a Confederate battle flag to shove a police officer during the U.S. Capitol riot was sentenced on Wednesday to five months in prison, according to a Justice Department spokesman. U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper also sentenced David Alan Blair, to...
A Minnesota man who said his garage door was vandalized with graffiti and his camper was set on fire because of a “Trump 2020” flag displayed on it is facing fraud charges after he allegedly set the fire and spray painted the graffiti himself. Denis Vladmirovich Molla, of...
A former CIA software engineer was convicted on Wednesday federal charges accusing him of causing the biggest theft of classified information in CIA history. Joshua Schulte, who chose to defend himself at a New York City retrial, had told jurors in closing arguments that the CIA and FBI made him a scapegoat for an embarrassing public release of a trove of CIA secrets by WikiLeaks in 2017.
A Maryland man who counted himself among the first Donald Trump supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was convicted on Tuesday of a felony and six misdemeanors. Nicholas Rodean, a 28-year-old from Frederick, broke windowpanes next to the Senate door, leading to his felony charge of destruction of government property, prosecutors say.
