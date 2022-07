At some point, most of us have heard that you can't leave mayonnaise-based dishes like potato salad and coleslaw out for too long, especially outside in the heat. And that's true, perishable food does need to be refrigerated. However, it's actually not the mayo that makes coleslaw exceptionally susceptible to spoilage at warmer temperatures — it's the cabbage.

