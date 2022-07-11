One dead, one injured following shooting in Helena on Sunday

MTN News

HELENA — The Helena Police Department says a juvenile girl is dead and another woman has been injured following a shooting on Sunday near the 800 block of Orange Ave.

According to HPD, officers were called to the area just after 5:00 p.m. on July 10, for a report from a male that told dispatch he shot at people inside his residence due to those people trying to assault him. A second 911 call was made by another individual in the same residence advising an adult female was shot.

When police arrived on the scene, officers reported immediately attending to a juvenile female that had sustained a gunshot wound. The girl was transported to the hospital via ambulance and was later pronounced deceased.

"An adult female also sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital via private vehicle. The adult female is currently at the hospital and in stable condition," said Chief Brett Petty in a release. "Officers were able to gather information from parties involved in the incident and witnesses to the incident that indicated the male in the residence shot at an adult female and an adult male. The adult male did not suffer any injuries."

Officers arrested Helena resident Tony Louis Valez, 65, for the alleged shooting killing of the girl and injuring of the woman. He has been transported to Lewis and Clark County Law Enforcement Center.

Petty says this to be an isolated incident and HPD believes there is no further threat to the community.

The identity of the shooting victims are being withheld until families can be fully notified.

"Helena Police will work in conjunction with the LCSO Coroner’s Office for these notifications. The investigation is ongoing at this time and will be into Monday," said Petty.