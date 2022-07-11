ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One dead, one injured following shooting in Helena on Sunday

By MTN News
 2 days ago
MTN News

HELENA — The Helena Police Department says a juvenile girl is dead and another woman has been injured following a shooting on Sunday near the 800 block of Orange Ave.

According to HPD, officers were called to the area just after 5:00 p.m. on July 10, for a report from a male that told dispatch he shot at people inside his residence due to those people trying to assault him. A second 911 call was made by another individual in the same residence advising an adult female was shot.

When police arrived on the scene, officers reported immediately attending to a juvenile female that had sustained a gunshot wound. The girl was transported to the hospital via ambulance and was later pronounced deceased.

"An adult female also sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital via private vehicle. The adult female is currently at the hospital and in stable condition," said Chief Brett Petty in a release. "Officers were able to gather information from parties involved in the incident and witnesses to the incident that indicated the male in the residence shot at an adult female and an adult male. The adult male did not suffer any injuries."

Officers arrested Helena resident Tony Louis Valez, 65, for the alleged shooting killing of the girl and injuring of the woman. He has been transported to Lewis and Clark County Law Enforcement Center.

Petty says this to be an isolated incident and HPD believes there is no further threat to the community.

The identity of the shooting victims are being withheld until families can be fully notified.

"Helena Police will work in conjunction with the LCSO Coroner’s Office for these notifications. The investigation is ongoing at this time and will be into Monday," said Petty.

MCC helps revamp Old Lincoln Cemetery

LINCOLN — A 160-year-old cemetery in the heart of the Helena in Lewis and Clark National Forest is getting rehabilitated,all thanks to Preserve Montana and Montana Conservation Corps. "This is the history, and this is the heritage of not only Lincoln people whose people are still related to who...
LINCOLN, MT
KTVH

Portion of Front St. closed in Helena due to flood damage

HELENA — The City of Helena has closed the northbound lane of Front St. between 14th and 15th street while it assesses damage from from Sunday's flash flood. This is the portion of the street that runs between the Montana State Fund building and the Federal Courthouse. According to...
KTVH

Hazardous algal blooms identified in two Montana waterways

HELENA — Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued two caution advisories for harmful algal blooms in the state. One of the warnings is for the Duck Creek Campground along Canyon Ferry lake this location has been confirmed to have harmful toxins. "They are an overgrowth of a certain...
HELENA, MT
KTVH

Montana State Library, other state agencies recovering from Helena flooding

HELENA — Some state agencies were dealing with significant impacts to their Helena offices Tuesday, after flash flooding over the weekend. The most notable damage was to the Montana State Library, which has space on two floors of the Mazurek Justice Building on Sanders Street. During a library commission meeting Tuesday, state librarian Jennie Stapp said a storm drain on the roof of the building failed. She said they saw around two inches of standing water on the main level, with water reaching about three-quarters of their offices. In several areas, ceiling tiles cracked and broke under the weight of water.
HELENA, MT
KTVH

Lewis and Clark Library reopens after flash flood causes minor damage

HELENA — The Lewis and Clark Library's main branch in downtown Helena reopened at noon Tuesday following weekend flash flooding. According to Patricia Spencer, the library's public information officer and volunteer coordinator, the flooding occurred on the southeast side of the library at the children's area. Spencer says in...
HELENA, MT
KTVH

Five years later: the July 6, 2017 Lincoln earthquake

HELENA — Just after midnight on July 6, 2017 one of the strongest earthquakes to hit Montana in decades shook the community of Lincoln, northwest of Helena. People reported feeling the 5.8 magnitude quake across Montana and the northwest, with some reports coming from as far away as Vancouver and Lethbridge, Canada.
HELENA, MT
KTVH

KTVH

