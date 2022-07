NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News teens are invited to participate in a free summer camp at Ft. Eustis. This is the first year of the summer camp and it is free to attend for high school students enrolled in Newport News Public Schools. It is also open to 2022 NNPS graduates. Students who live in Newport News who are homeschooled or attend private students are also eligible.

