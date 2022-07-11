ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Country diary 1972: goldfinches spotted during Wimbledon tennis final

A pair of Goldfinches (Carduelis carduelis) perches on on apple blossom.

OXFORDSHIRE: If ever in future I waste valuable hours of daylight by staying indoors to watch a tennis final on television I must remember to draw the curtains and screen off the world outside. Last week, during the ladies’ singles final, a chance visitor would have had doubts as to my sanity or at least pity for the quality of my eyesight, for it would have appeared that, at a range of some four yards, I was watching the exciting proceedings through powerful binoculars. The true explanation is that a pair of goldfinches kept shuttling to and fro across my line of vision beyond the screen, and as such behaviour usually betrays nest-building activities, I had to determine the focal point of their journeys.

However much the grace, determination, and stamina of the human pair might have pleased an advocate of Women’s Liberation, the alternative programme which I chose to view would have had the opposite effect, for obviously what was going on was one more example of the unfair status of the female even in the world of goldfinch. The male added colour and vocal encouragement to his mate, and dutifully accompanied her every journey, but he did not bring back a single morsel of cobweb or moss – although, to his credit, it must be admitted that he sang continuously and flirted his tail in an ecstasy of approval while his wife fashioned the tight little cup right at the apex of the small walnut tree in the paddock.

