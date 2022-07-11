ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee artist paints familiar faces around town

By Micah Cho
 2 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — You may have started to notice some familiar faces popping up on walls across the city. That's thanks to Tallahassee Native Matt Forrest.

Forrest has been working on murals in Tallahassee for his series called "Desperadoes" that's focusing on people who have lived in the city and have done impressive things in their lifetime.

The mural he's working on right now is T-Pain at Railroad Crossings. In the past he's done a mural of Nan Boyntin, the founder of Railroad Square.

He's also partnered with Michael Crowne in Tallahassee to paint Willhemina Jakes and Carrie Patterson, notable figures in the Tallahassee Bus Boycott.

"I've lived most of my life here and there's definitely such a mix of people," said Forrest. There's people from all walks of life, people that are into all kinds of things and so you really just get an interesting point of view from living here."

T Pain
