ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Elliott holds off LaJoie, giving Georgian 1st Atlanta win

By PAUL NEWBERRY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35qhz2_0gbD2sB400
1 of 12

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — With the home crowd cheering his every move, Chase Elliott wanted this win so badly.

He saw Corey LaJoie coming up quickly in the rear-view mirror.

No way Elliott was letting him by.

The Georgia-born driver powered past the upset-minded LaJoie with just under two laps to go and crossed the finish line under yellow after a big block sent LaJoie smashing into the wall Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

It was Elliott’s first NASCAR Cup victory at what he considers his home track after coming up short on his first eight tries.

“I’ve witnessed guys win at their home track, and you could tell it meant a lot to them,” Elliott said. “But until you start competing at the sport’s highest stage, you don’t truly understand what it can mean for you. To have this moment is so special and one I’m grateful for.”

Elliott pulled back around in front of the main grandstand, greeted by a boisterous ovation from fans who cheered loudly every time he went to the front and seemingly stretched all the way to Dawsonville, the north Georgia town that produced the winner and his father, longtime NASCAR Cup star Bill Elliott.

“Awesome Bill From Dawsonville” won five times at the historic Atlanta track.

Now, his kid has one, too.

The Elliotts are the only Georgia-born drivers to win a Cup race in Atlanta. They are the third father-son duo to take the checkered flag at the 1.54-mile trioval, joining the Jarretts (Ned and Dale) and the Earnhardts (Dale and Dale Jr).

The wild capper to another eventful Atlanta race denied LaJoie the first victory of his career, which would’ve been a huge shocker for the low-budget Spire Motorsports team.

On a restart with three laps to go. LaJoie led the field from the inside lane and did everything he could to hold off Elliott. But, after they crossed the start-finish line for the next-to-last time, Elliott surged to the lead on the outside with a helpful push from Erik Jones.

LaJoie was setting up a good run on the leader as they took the white flag, looking to pass Elliott in the same spot where he gave up the lead.

Elliott slid up the banking to cut off his challenger. LaJoie, who has only one top-five finish in his career, ran out of room and smashed the outside wall.

Ross Chastain looked to make a move on Elliott, but the yellow lights flashed with No. 9 still nearly a car length ahead.

That was it. Elliott could finally relax, becoming the first three-time winner in a season that has produced 13 different winners.

Chastain was the runner-up, followed by Austin Cindric, Jones and Ryan Blaney.

LaJoie settled for the 21st spot.

“Obviously, I knew he was gonna have a big run. I tried to give him one good, aggressive block,” Elliott said. “I don’t know what else to do. You go for the win or you don’t. I’m going to choose option A every time.”

LaJoie, whose best career finish was a fifth-place showing at this year’s Atlanta spring race, nearly pulled off the most improbable victory of a wild season. He had no complaints about Elliott’s aggressive move.

“That was fun,” LaJoie said. “It’s nice to have that thing out front for once. I made my move. It didn’t work out.”

Even Rick Hendrick, who owns Elliott’s car, sympathized with LaJoie’s tough-luck finish.

“If we couldn’t win, I wanted them to win,” Hendrick said. “He drove a heck of a race. He looked as good as anybody in this field.”

Martin Truex Jr. was leading a tight pack at the front when Chastain caused his second wreck of the day with 14 laps to go.

A two-time winner this season, Chastain also has made plenty of enemies with his overly aggressive driving. He tapped the left rear quarter-panel of Denny Hamlin’s car, which sent the No. 11 into a spin that ruined his hopes of winning.

Truex led on the restart with eight laps to go, LaJoie pulled ahead on the backstretch, but the yellow flag came out again when Hamlin was bumped for a second time. This time, it was Christopher Bell trying to squeeze between Hamlin and Joey Logano, setting off a spin that took out all three cars.

Hamlin finished 25th.

MR. HAVOC

A big wreck on the 91st lap was sparked by Chastain giving Truex a bump from behind coming through turn one.

Truex’s car began spinning and seven other drivers were collected in the melee, with Austin Dillon taking the biggest hit when he slammed nearly head-on into the outside wall.

Dillon was OK, but his No. 3 Chevrolet was done for the day — another tough blow for a driver who is getting increasingly desperate for his first win of the season to stake a claim to a playoff spot.

Dillon blamed Chastain for being far too aggressive, a familiar complaint against the driver of the No. 1 machine.

“We’re just a casualty of Ross Chastain again,” Dillon said after leaving the infield care center. “You want to race hard all day, but you’ve got guys like him out there wrecking half the field.”

Chastain remained in the race and was right there at the end, even with the front end of his car all taped up.

ODDS AND ENDS

There were 26 lead changes among 12 drivers. ... Elliott led a race-high 96 laps. ... Justin Haley turned in his second-best finish of the season in seventh place. His only other top 10 was a third-place showing in Darlington.

UP NEXT

The Cup drivers will head to New Hampshire Motor Speedway next Sunday. Aric Almirola, who is stepping back from full-time racing at the end of this season, is defending champion on the 1.058-mile Loudon oval.

___

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Viral Dale Earnhardt Jr. Story

Tony Hawk has been the most-vocal "you didn't recognize the legendary athlete in front of your face" celebrity in recent years, constantly taking to Twitter to share funny stories about people who didn't realize they were talking to the iconic skateboarder. But Dale Earnhardt Jr. joined the mix this weekend.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

23XI Racing Announces A Decision On Bubba Wallace

Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing team announced a major addition Tuesday, but it won't come at the expense of its current drivers. According to Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, President Steve Lauletta said Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch will return to 23XI Racing in 2023. However, he didn't clarify if their deals run beyond next year.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
The Spun

Look: NASCAR Team Is Furious With 23XI Driver Announcement

One NASCAR racing team's major announcement has become the source of another's ire on Tuesday afternoon. Earlier today, Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing outfit announced that Tyler Reddick would be joining the team in 2024. There's no word yet if Reddick will race alongside Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch or replace one of them.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Denny Hamlin Drama

Denny Hamlin has apparently reached his limit with fellow driver Ross Chastain. Hamlin and Chastain made contact on Sunday, with Chastain wrecking Hamlin. Following the race, Hamlin had enough. "It’s all in whatever level I’m willing to take. It’s just another unfortunate circumstance for him. … I think it’s just...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Kyle Larson's Big Announcement

NASCAR champion Kyle Larson is starting a new mid-week dirt series alongside three-time World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet. The High Limit Sprint Car Series will feature a 12-week schedule in 2023. The "big-money" purses for each race are expected to bring in the world's top sprint car racers. "Excited...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Lajoie
Person
Ryan Blaney
Person
Erik Jones
Person
Austin Cindric
Person
Bill Elliott
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Rick Hendrick
Person
Austin Dillon
Person
Aric Almirola
Person
Martin Truex Jr
Person
Ross Chastain
Person
Joey Logano
thecomeback.com

RCR Racing has hilariously honest response to Tyler Reddick news

Tyler Reddick has been with Richard Childress Racing since signing with the team ahead of the 2019 season, and he’s under contract through 2023. But after that, it looks like he’s on the move. 23XI Racing, which was founded by NBA legend Michael Jordan, announced on Tuesday that...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Richard Petty Sponsorship News

Richard Petty may be 85 years old, but that hasn't stopped him from having significant business success off the racetrack. The NASCAR Hall of Famer has signed a new endorsement deal with Hardee's. He'll be tasked with promoted its breaded-chicken products. “Hardee’s has always had a special place in my...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgian#Atlanta Motor Speedway#Elliotts
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Julia Landauer News

Julia Landauer has made it to her first NASCAR national series entry list. She posted a screenshot of her on the list on Monday night as she's set to race this coming Saturday. She'll be making her debut in the 20th annual Crayon 200, which is part of the NASCAR...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Corey LaJoie wants another shot

In his words, Corey LaJoie “went down swinging” last Sunday as he battled Chase Elliott for the win at Atlanta Motor Speedway. LaJoie led seven of the final 10 laps, was passed for the lead by Elliott with two laps to go and lost a shot at the win when Elliott blocked LaJoie’s charge on the final lap.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

NASCAR: Would a Corey LaJoie win even count?

Corey LaJoie nearly earned his first NASCAR Cup Series victory on Sunday. But if he would have, would the win even have counted toward playoff eligibility?. The NASCAR Cup Series nearly saw its biggest upset since Spire Motorsports’ first victory in 2019 years ago on Sunday afternoon, when Spire Motorsports’ Corey LaJoie was battling for the win at Atlanta Motor Speedway on the final lap after leading more laps than he has ever led in a full season on a single afternoon.
HAMPTON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
The Associated Press

Agent Casey Close sues radio host over Freeman allegation

NEW YORK (AP) — Freddie Freeman’s former agent and his company sued a radio host for libel on Thursday, alleging Doug Gottlieb falsely claimed Casey Close never informed the first baseman of the Atlanta Braves’ last contract offer. Close and Excel Sports Management filed the suit in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, alleging defamation by libel. They accused Gottlieb of “false, disparaging and derogatory” comments in a tweet they claimed was made “in a grossly irresponsible manner without due consideration for the standards of information gathering and dissemination ordinarily followed by responsible parties.” The 58-year-old Close is a principal of Excel and one of three managing partners. He has represented several hundred baseball players, including Hall of Famer Derek Jeter. Gottlieb, 46, is affiliated with Fox Sports, the Pac-12 Network and CBS Sports, according to the suit.
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC Sports

Dr. Diandra: Denny Hamlin and the penalty box

Denny Hamlin’s season is a study in contradictions. Two race wins guarantee a spot in the playoffs, but Hamlin sits 19th in points, with only four top 10s. Compare those numbers to Chase Elliott and Ross Chastain, who are tied for the most top 10s with 13 each. Last...
MOTORSPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

992K+
Followers
473K+
Post
450M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy