Julius Onah To Direct ‘Captain America 4’

People were already in love with Agent Peggy Carter from the first time they saw her on Captain America: The First Avenger. But when she showed up in the What If? series on Disney+ people felt that emotion strengthen in a big way for many reasons. When it was seen that Peggy Carter took the serum instead of Steve Rogers, people went nuts since the truth is that Peggy is a strong woman, but she’s not the type to become what some folks might call a Mary Sue, meaning a fictional character that is without flaws. Some might wish to call her this, but she’s been portrayed as someone that’s tough, intelligent, but not invincible or capable of taking on anyone by herself, regardless of their power levels. This was made rather clear in the Doctor Strange sequel since against someone like Wanda, Peggy would be able to go hand to hand fairly easily if Wanda wasn’t able to warp reality. The result of Captain Carter and the rest of the Illuminati, apart from Baron Mordo, going up against the Scarlet Witch was that they fell, one by one, and Captain Carter was dealt a rather brutal death.

TV SERIES ・ 27 DAYS AGO