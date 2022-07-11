ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Julius Onah To Direct ‘Captain America 4’

By Jessie Morales
mxdwn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNigerian filmmaker Julius Onah was been called upon by Marvel Studios to direct the upcoming fourth installment of the Captain America films. The New York University graduate is best known for his previous directing work on Luce starring Octavia Spencer as well...

movies.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Chris Evans Calls Captain America Return "Upsetting" Now With Anthony Mackie in the Role

Chris Evans has been doing the press run for Lightyear for the past few weeks, and some people were able to sneak in a few Marvel Studios-related questions. But the most important question would have to be if the actor would reprise his Captain Americarole in a future project. Evans' previous answers were pretty coy, with the actor not saying yes or no, and now it seems that he wouldn't do it due to his Avengers costar taking up the mantle. While appearing on the Disney D23 Podcast, the actor said him returning would be "upsetting".
MOVIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Star Tessa Thompson Says Valkyrie's Sexuality Was "Big Topic" in New Movie

Marvel Studios will unleash Thor: Love and Thunder into theaters worldwide next weekend, and it looks like it'll be an absolutely bonkers time at the movies. Love and Thunder has already been screened to select members of the press, with the early reactions being pretty exceptional. The films runtime is on the shorter side for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so the film will have to cover a lot of ground in a short period of time. Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, has revealed that her characters sexuality was a major topic in the upcoming sequel. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Thompson detailed how that impacts the storyline.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2: Reason Behind John Krasinski's Surprise Cameo Finally Explained

One of the highlights of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the appearance of John Krasinski as Earth-838's Reed Richards, which fulfilled years of fan casting. While it remains to be seen whether the A Quiet Place star will also play the role in the official MCU timeline in Earth-636, there have been questions about what exactly led to Marvel's decision to cast Krasinski to play the role for a portion of the film.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Cinemablend

Chris Evans Dropped A Definitive Statement On Who’s Captain America Now, And Fans Have Thoughts

There have been some major changes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the past year or so. One of the biggest, of course, occurred during the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which saw Sam Wilson officially suit up as Captain America. Since then, a number of fans have expressed excitement about the new Sentinel of Liberty and what his future holds. There are, however, those who are still carrying a torch for Steve Rogers. Well, on the heels of some major news, Chris Evans – the man who played Rogers for years – dropped a definitive statement on the MCU’s new Cap and, as you’d expect, the fans had thoughts.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown's new movie heads to Netflix

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown's new movie The Electric State is set to head to Netflix. The film was originally set up with Universal, but after over a year of negotiations, the streaming platform has officially closed the deal for the rights to the sci-fi epic. Based on Simon...
MOVIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

How Much Shorter Is Natalie Portman Than Her ‘Thor’ Co-Star Chris Hemsworth?

Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth’s on-screen partnership is an integral part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, filming scenes together required some ingenuity because of their severe height difference. The production team found a way, and Natalie Portman’s height doesn’t stop her from wielding Mjolnir in the new Thor: Love and Thunder. So, how tall is Natalie Portman compared to Chris Hemsworth?
MOVIES
The Independent

Marvel finally addresses ‘disgusting’ Avengers: Endgame fan theory about Thanos and Ant-Man

Marvel has officially addressed a fan theory about Avengers: Endgamethat has circulated on the internet for years.The theory, which some fans have described as “gross” and “disgusting”, concerns the villain Thanos, played in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Endgame (2019) by Josh Brolin.Over the course of two films, the Avengers struggle to defeat Thanos, as he acquires absolute power by collecting the infinity stones.Eventually, he is defeated when Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) weaponises the infinity stones against him.However, some fans have speculated that he could in fact have been defeated much sooner, by the size-changing hero Ant-Man (Paul...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Anthony Mackie
Person
Octavia Spencer
Person
Julius Onah
Complex

Chris Evans Reminds Fans ‘Sam Wilson Is Captain America,’ Suggests He Won’t Reprise His Role in ‘Captain America 4’

Chris Evans has made it clear he is no longer the Captain America. The 41-year-old actor took to Twitter on Saturday to address speculation about possibly reprising his MCU as Steve Rogers. Evans was responding to a Hollywood Reporter exclusive that confirmed Julius Onah had been tapped to direct Captain America 4, starring Anthony Mackie as the titular superhero. The article stated it remained “unclear” if Evans would return for the fourth installment, as many have speculated; however, the actor seemingly squashed that rumor by reminding fans that Rogers has hung up his shield.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Captain America#New Captain#Film Star#Nigerian#The New York University#Mcu#Falcon
epicstream.com

Black Panther Star Confirms He Won't be Reprising MCU Role in Wakanda Forever

Frustrating news, Marvel Cinematic Universe junkies. Marvel Studios' highly anticipated Black Panther sequel just lost a key actor in Daniel Kaluuya who plays W'Kabi in the franchise. Turns out, the two-time Academy Award winner will not be reprising his role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever despite being previously listed as part of the project.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Marvel Producer Reveals Nick Fury's Replacement as MCU Leader

Nick Fury has been a staple in the MCU ever since the post-credits scene in the first Iron Man film back in 2008. The character has become one of the leaders in the MCU since he founded the Avengers and served as the director of S.H.I.E.L.D. for a time being. However, his tenure in the MCU is set to run its course soon and it looks like they have already found his replacement.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Black Panther Star Confirms Secret Invasion Return

Secret Invasion is Marvel Studios' most mysterious project for Phase 4. In fact, we barely know anything about it aside from the ensemble cast which features Emilia Clarke and Samuel L. Jackson as the lead stars. Earlier this year, Captain America: Civil War and Black Panther star Martin Freeman was rumored to appear in the series. Now, in a recent interview, Freeman finally addressed his return as Everett Ross in Disney+'s upcoming Secret Invasion.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Will We Be Seeing More of Captain Carter?

People were already in love with Agent Peggy Carter from the first time they saw her on Captain America: The First Avenger. But when she showed up in the What If? series on Disney+ people felt that emotion strengthen in a big way for many reasons. When it was seen that Peggy Carter took the serum instead of Steve Rogers, people went nuts since the truth is that Peggy is a strong woman, but she’s not the type to become what some folks might call a Mary Sue, meaning a fictional character that is without flaws. Some might wish to call her this, but she’s been portrayed as someone that’s tough, intelligent, but not invincible or capable of taking on anyone by herself, regardless of their power levels. This was made rather clear in the Doctor Strange sequel since against someone like Wanda, Peggy would be able to go hand to hand fairly easily if Wanda wasn’t able to warp reality. The result of Captain Carter and the rest of the Illuminati, apart from Baron Mordo, going up against the Scarlet Witch was that they fell, one by one, and Captain Carter was dealt a rather brutal death.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Leaked Concept Art Reveals First Look at Doctor Doom

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is one of the many highly-anticipated Marvel films of the year. According to recent reports, the upcoming sequel will be the debut of two major Marvel Comics characters: Riri Williams aka Ironheart, and Namor The Sub-Mariner. But if that's not compelling enough, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is also rumored to introduce Fantastic Four's arch-nemesis, Victor Von Doom, widely known as Doctor Doom.
MOVIES
ComicBook

She-Hulk Showrunner Teases Jennifer Walters' MCU Debut

Marvel Studios has utilized its streaming abilities on Disney+ to bring some epic new stories to life, whether involving franchise veterans or newer heroes. The next one on the docket will be She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action series centered around Tatiana Maslany's take on Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk. If the decades of her Marvel Comics canon have been any indication, She-Hulk will be an emotional and unique examination of the character — and a new interview with head writer Jessica Gao teases what that will entail. In a recent interview with SFX Magazine (via GamesRadar), Gao teased that Maslany's Jennifer is "this highly educated woman whose life gets completely thrown off track," and that the show will balance superheroics with that normal life.
TV SERIES
IGN

Marvel Reportedly Planning to Announce a Doctor Doom Project at San Diego Comic-Con

Marvel Studios is going to make an appearance at the San Diego Comic-Con this year, and fans are expecting the studio to make some announcements regarding the upcoming Phase 5. While we all know what’s coming in Phase 4, fans are more excited to know about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Characters such as Sam Wilson’s Captain America, Blade, and the Fantastic Four are expected to be featured in the next phase.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy