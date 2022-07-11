Bleach is getting ready for its full anime comeback with the final arc from the original manga, and the series creator behind it all is hyping up fans for the hugest battle coming in the Thousand-Year Blood War arc. With the original run of the anime coming to an end before the final arc of the series even started, fans have been asking to see the anime return for its final arc for quite some time. It's because the final arc has some of the biggest moments of the franchise overall as the biggest opponents go all out against one another. Much like fans, the creator behind the series has their own fights they want to see too.

COMICS ・ 1 DAY AGO