The anime world is still reeling from the loss of the creator of Yu-Gi-Oh!, Kazuki Takahashi, who passed away earlier this month. Discovered to have drowned while apparently snorkeling, not just fans of his anime franchise are heartbroken, but many manga creators and companies that have worked with the prolific artist in the past have mourned and shared their thoughts on his life. Now, Jyoji Morikawa, the creator the legendary boxing anime series Hajime no Ippo, has shared a beautiful memorial that touches upon his thoughts on the work and life of his departed friend.
