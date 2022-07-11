ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Converse, TX

ComicBook

My Hero Academia Art Dolls Up Izuku and Bakugo at a Maid Cafe

My Hero Academia has some of the biggest characters in anime on its side. When it comes to its leads, Bakugo Katsuki and Izuku Midoriya are as popular as they come. The two heroes-in-training have quite the history, after all. And now, one of the manga's assistants is dolling up the pair for a Maid Cafe outing.
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Cosplay Reveals Gohan's New Form

Dragon Ball Super is now making its way through theaters across Japan with its next major movie, and one awesome cosplay has brought Gohan's new look in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero to life! When Dragon Ball Super started to reveal new details about its latest feature film effort, one of the most exciting prospects about it was the fact that Gohan and Piccolo would be the main stars of the film this time around. Taking the leads as the only ones who could defend Earth while Goku and Vegeta are away, fans overseas have been responding well to the final project ever since it released earlier this Summer.
ComicBook

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Reveals New Anime Movie On the Way

Kaguya-sama: Love is War wrapped up its third season with the rest of the Spring 2022 anime schedule, but it has announced that the franchise will be returning with its very first anime movie! Aka Akasaka's original manga franchise has been a huge hit ever since it first launched with not only three seasons of an anime under its belt, but a live-action feature film adaptation that had released in Japan too. With the third season reaching a potential stopping point, the franchise also announced there were already plans in place to continue the anime in some way but were being coy about what this new project would entail.
ComicBook

Bleach Cosplay Readies for the Anime's Return With Harribel

Bleach is gearing up for the highly anticipated return for the final arc of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is the perfect way to hype up what's to come with the former Tres Espada, Tier Harribel! When thinking about some of the biggest and most well received arcs in Tite Kubo's original manga series overall, it's hard to top the events of the Hueco Mundo saga of the series as Soul Society opened up to reveal a completely new world full of enemies with the same kind of organization and power seen from the Soul Society's various Reapers and powers.
ComicBook

Bleach Creator Details Involvement With New Anime's Production

Bleach is gearing up for its full comeback to anime later this Fall, and the original creator behind the series has opened up about how involved he is with the new anime's production! Bleach's original anime run was cut short before it could adapt the final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga, and thus seeing the Thousand-Year Blood War in its full form has been something fans have been asking to see ever since. With the anime's new production kicking into high gear with its intended launch this Fall. the creator has begun talking to fans about what to expect from its new release.
ComicBook

My Dress-Up Darling Sparks Season 2 Dreams With Fall Anime Event

My Dress-Up Darling just might be getting ready for a second season as it has announced a special new anime event for the franchise coming this Fall! Shinichi Fukuda's original manga franchise made its anime debut as part of the Winter 2022 anime schedule and quickly became the most talked about new series of the season. It wrapped up its run without any word about a potential second season continuation, but there's a very good chance that we might get some news on a second season too as the series is preparing a special new event to celebrate the anime's success with fans.
ComicBook

Bleach Producer Hypes the New Anime's Animation

Bleach will be returning to screens later this year for the final arc of the original manga that fans have been asking to see for quite a long time, and the producer behind Thousand-Year Blood war is hyping up all of the new animation coming in this new anime arc. The original run for the anime was cut short before it could properly adapt the final arc from Tite Kubo's original manga series, and anime fans have been asking for it ever since. While we did never get to see it all those years ago, this might have been a blessing in disguise as this new anime is afforded the opportunity to include some new modern day techniques the original couldn't.
ComicBook

Shonen Jump Veteran Pens Kazuki Takahashi's Best Memorial Yet

The anime world is still reeling from the loss of the creator of Yu-Gi-Oh!, Kazuki Takahashi, who passed away earlier this month. Discovered to have drowned while apparently snorkeling, not just fans of his anime franchise are heartbroken, but many manga creators and companies that have worked with the prolific artist in the past have mourned and shared their thoughts on his life. Now, Jyoji Morikawa, the creator the legendary boxing anime series Hajime no Ippo, has shared a beautiful memorial that touches upon his thoughts on the work and life of his departed friend.
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Spotlights Eraserhead and Present Mic in New Art

My Hero Academia has tons of characters under its thumb, but few of them can compare in popularity to its Class 1-A stars. From Izuku to Ashido and even Mineta, the anime has dozens of stars, and that does includes Aizawa himself. The teacher is the glue holding Class 1-A together, and now a new sketch has gone live celebrating Eraserhead and his best friend Present Mic.
ComicBook

Genshin Impact Really Should Order an Anime ASAP

It would put things lightly to call Genshin Impact a success. The hit game made its debut in September 2020 to outstanding reviews, and it has grossed $4 billion globally since its launch. The game, which comes from miHoYo, leans into tons of anime tropes and designs that have tied it closely to the fandom online. And now, netizens are making their plea for a full-blown anime known.
ComicBook

Toei Seeking Legal Action Over Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Leaks

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is now making its way through theaters across Japan, and it turns out so much of it was leaked online that Toei Animation is now considering taking legal action against those who illegally uploaded those clips. Before Dragon Ball Super came back to theaters earlier this Summer, it was originally scheduled to release this Spring before Toei Animation was subject to a surprising hack that led to the several-month delay of the film. Although the wait for its international release has been that much shorter, fans are still very anxious to see the new feature as soon as they possibly can.
ComicBook

Dr. Stone Releases Season 3 Trailer: Watch

Dr. Stone is on the horizon with a new season, and fans are ready to see what the anime has to offer next. Once its upcoming Ryusui special wraps, our heroes will be moving towards season three full steam. As you can imagine, hype is high for the series as such, and the first trailer for season three has gone live to preview what fans can expect.
ComicBook

Spy x Family Dub Stars Unravel the Anime's Charms and Pitch Anya's Movie Debut (Exclusive)

Spy x Family is one of the biggest series out right now, and its English dub is breaking every boundary out there. The series, which is dubbed by Crunchyroll in Texas, has pulled together the industry's best to bring the Forger family to life. This includes stars Megan Shipman as Anya while Natalie Sistine brings Yor to the screen. And after their appearance at Anime Expo this month, the pair spoke with ComicBook about the show's runaway success.
ComicBook

Legendary Marvel Artist Shares Explosive My Hero Academia Art for Bakugo

Joe Madureira might not currently be pumping out stellar artwork for Marvel Comics, having since moved on to the world of gaming with the likes of Darksiders and Battle Chasers, but the artist has recently shown off his love for the world of Shonen anime via new art of one of My Hero Academia's biggest characters. Drawing a new cover for the Shonen franchise, the comic artist tested his skills by giving fans his take on Bakugo, arguably the most popular character to arrive from the mind of mangaka Kohei Horikoshi.
ComicBook

Bleach Creator Hypes the New Anime's Biggest Fight

Bleach is getting ready for its full anime comeback with the final arc from the original manga, and the series creator behind it all is hyping up fans for the hugest battle coming in the Thousand-Year Blood War arc. With the original run of the anime coming to an end before the final arc of the series even started, fans have been asking to see the anime return for its final arc for quite some time. It's because the final arc has some of the biggest moments of the franchise overall as the biggest opponents go all out against one another. Much like fans, the creator behind the series has their own fights they want to see too.
ComicBook

One Piece: Red Debuts Two New Characters with Attack on Titan Ties

One Piece: Red is on the horizon, and it won't take long before fans can sail the seas with help from the film. The Straw Hats will follow Luffy as always when the project hits theaters this fall, and things will get wild when the team meets Shanks' daughter. And now, we have learned about two new characters joining the movie with ties to Attack on Titan.
ewrestlingnews.com

Ricochet Discusses His Love For Anime, What Omos Recommended

During a recent interview with Crunchyroll, Ricochet commented on his love for anime and anime fandom among several other WWE Superstars. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On what got him into anime: “I mean, I guess I would be lying if I didn’t say Dragon...
ComicBook

Chainsaw Man Part 2 Passes Shonen Jump Milestone with Debut

Chainsaw Man is back with a new chapter, and man – it feels good. The hit series returned yesterday with part two after creator Tatsuki Fujimoto closed the series back in 2020. Now, all eyes are on Chainsaw Man thanks to its new devil, and it seems chapter 98 has just about broken every record on Shonen Jump+ with its debut.
