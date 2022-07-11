ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talented young New Jersey QB ‘would love to one day be a Clemson Tiger’

By Gavin Oliver
The Clemson Insider
 2 days ago
A talented young signal-caller to keep an eye on in the future was on campus at Clemson last month.

Red Bank (N.J.) quarterback Kahden Davis participated in the second day of the Dabo Swinney Camp on June 2.

“When I went to the Clemson camp it was a great experience,” Davis told The Clemson Insider recently. “I had tons of fun and the energy was like none other. The facility was amazing, and all of the coaches and athletes showed amazing hospitality making me feel welcomed. I loved how they didn’t just let us go through drills but took time to help me add tools to my toolbelt. It was my first visit to Clemson, and I can’t wait to be back.”

Although he is just a rising eighth grader in the class of 2027, Davis has already started to get an early look and interest from power conference programs.

“I’d say Michigan and Syracuse are showing the most early interest so far,” he said. “They have my film but also had a chance to see me work out at multiple camps this summer so far.”

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Davis showcased his dual-threat ability last season, completing 60 of 87 passing attempts for 1,236 yards and 14 touchdowns with only three interceptions while rushing for 629 yards and six touchdowns on 52 carries, averaging 12.1 yards per tote.

“I would describe myself as a field general because of my leadership and my character on the field,” he said. “One thing I’m proud of is how coaches always talk about how I keep my eyes downfield when the play falls apart, always looking to get the ball to someone downfield rather than take off running. I have been compared to Donovan McNabb and Ben Roethlisberger because of my body frame, arm strength and ability to run when things get tight.”

Davis is pleased with how he performed at the Swinney Camp and enjoyed working with Clemson’s staff, including quarterbacks coach/offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter.

“At the camp I felt like I threw well and did a phenomenal job,” he said. “Coach Streeter and the QB staff — Kaleb Nobles (offensive player development, quarterbacks) and Tajh Boyd (offensive analyst) – was energetic and you can tell they really pour a lot into their QB room just from working with them at camp. They really helped me to dial in on making my dropback footwork more precise.”

Davis left Clemson very impressed after his camp visit and the time he spent around Streeter, the Tigers’ staff and Swinney’s program as a whole.

The promising young quarterback would be thrilled to have the chance to suit up for the Tigers down the road.

“After meeting with Coach Streeter after camp I can say without a doubt that Clemson is a place that cares about creating well-rounded men and not just football players,” he said. “The fact that Coach Swinney makes it a point to push all his players, even after graduation and even pro guys, to get their degree was impressive because academics are super important to me. Also the fact that they don’t really use the transfer portal means they recruit well and truly believe and invest in their players.”

“Their football legacy is of course impressive, but it was the non-football related things that stood out most to me,” he continued. “The other thing I liked is how unapologetic they were about their belief in Christ and that to me stood out most. If I got an offer from Clemson down the road it would mean A LOT to me! I would love to one day be a Clemson Tiger.”

