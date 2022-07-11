ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

In pictures: The story of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ivjpc_0gbD0dFp00

Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina lifted singles titles at the end of a memorable 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Here, we tell the story of the fortnight in pictures.

Day 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4efsii_0gbD0dFp00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dPBqj_0gbD0dFp00

Day 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4131Df_0gbD0dFp00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GPJls_0gbD0dFp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mi02n_0gbD0dFp00

Day 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DKABI_0gbD0dFp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YzSL8_0gbD0dFp00

Day 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dbPBE_0gbD0dFp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dAuuc_0gbD0dFp00

Day 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KD0DF_0gbD0dFp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEW9h_0gbD0dFp00

Day 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47SWFD_0gbD0dFp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j70UK_0gbD0dFp00

Day 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DKwiu_0gbD0dFp00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sytyM_0gbD0dFp00

Day 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q2SWU_0gbD0dFp00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hgeQm_0gbD0dFp00

Day 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34i9Rw_0gbD0dFp00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q5ySe_0gbD0dFp00

Day 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27DEjg_0gbD0dFp00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k7fgF_0gbD0dFp00

Day 11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GFEEP_0gbD0dFp00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JPU0u_0gbD0dFp00

Day 12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bwp0U_0gbD0dFp00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MCj75_0gbD0dFp00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x6L4z_0gbD0dFp00

Day 13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nfnkl_0gbD0dFp00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aHe3U_0gbD0dFp00

Day 14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AWPIb_0gbD0dFp00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Dfit_0gbD0dFp00

