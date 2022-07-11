ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

How global media are covering the Uber law-breaking revelations

By Martin Farrer
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xYR4K_0gbD0PqX00

More than 180 journalists at 40 media outlets including the Guardian, Le Monde, the Washington Post and the BBC have collaborated on a series of investigative reports about how Uber’s ruthless tactics helped it to gain a foothold in crucial cities around the world.

The Guardian’s print edition and website front pages lead with the story under the headline “The Uber files: Leak reveals secret lobbying operation to conquer the world”, and report how the company “broke rules, duped police and put pressure on politicians to allow its regulation-busting service to flourish”.

The Washington Post leads its website on the investigation with the headline “Uber used covert tech to thwart government probes and advance its ambitions”. It goes on to detail how officials entered Uber’s offices in Amsterdam only to see computers “go dark before their eyes” thanks to the startup’s use of a so-called “kill switch” that disabled devices and blocked regulatory work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=421ObD_0gbD0PqX00

In Canada, the Toronto Star also reports on the “kill switch” and what is says was “driver exploitation”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tt33E_0gbD0PqX00

In Spain, El País runs the story on its front page with the headline “Una filtración masiva revela malas prácticas de Uber” (“A massive leak reveals Uber’s bad practices”).

Le Monde reports that the French president, Emmanuel Macron, struck a “secret deal” with Uber to pave the way for the company in France when he was economy minister.

The English-language Indian Express reports that Uber’s local boss told the team to “embrace the chaos” as they tried to establish the business, a theme that runs through much of the investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rD5Hh_0gbD0PqX00

Süddeutsche Zeitung reports on how Uber employed “wild west” methods to clear its way, but also relied on positive publicity about the company.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qbSZ7_0gbD0PqX00

The Spanish television channel La Sexta highlights Uber’s tactic of bypassing regulators, or what it called the “pyramid of shit”, and instead engendering a sense of chaos in the cities where it wanted to launch.

The Belgian paper De Tijd says the files have exposed what it calls Uber’s “dark practices” as it “pulled out all the stops” to get a foothold in the country, including allegedly employing private detectives to spy on “competitors in Brussels, infiltrating mystery shoppers who worked for the government, and sabotaging a house search by the courts”.

Direkt36 tells how Uber was facing some government pushback against its nascent operation in Hungary so began to search for a lobbyist who could “open doors” in Viktor Orbán’s administration. However, despite engineering a meeting with a minister, the engagement was cancelled and Uber finally withdrew from what it called a “shitshow” in the Hungarian market .

In Colombia, El Diario says Uber “carried out ethically questionable practices to position itself in the main cities of the world”, according to the leaked documents.

The Estonian newspaper Eesti Päevaleht promotes its coverage at the top of its website and says the Uber files reveal the “behind-the-scenes” story of the company’s Estonian lobby operation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vtn8m_0gbD0PqX00

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

TechScape: Uber’s easy ride is over

A massive leak of confidential internal documents about Uber has cast new light on the strategies the cab-hailing company took to reach the top of its game. Goodbye “fake it till you make it”, hello “break it till you make it” – the rules, the law, and anything else that stands in your way.
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Viktor Orbán
Person
Emmanuel Macron
The Week

Uber allegedly used 'kill switch' during raids so authorities couldn't gather evidence

Uber is admitting to "mistakes and missteps" after a report said the company "exploited violence against drivers" and developed a system to thwart raids on its offices. A new report from The Guardian was one of several based on over 124,000 leaked Uber documents from 2013 through 2017, including messages from co-founder Travis Kalanick. It says the rideshare company allegedly developed methods to thwart law enforcement, including a "kill switch," which involved instructing IT staff to "cut off access to the company's main data systems" when an office was raided in order to prevent authorities from gathering evidence.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#The Washington Post#The Toronto Star#Una
The Guardian

We Are Russia review – portrait of the brave young activists aiming to oust Putin

To borrow a metaphor used by one of the brave activists featured here, if the recent documentary Navalny concerns the speartip, this fired-up addendum is about the spearshaft: the campaigners who defied official harassment to support the Russian opposition leader and then – when his candidature was denied – protest on his behalf during the 2018 presidential elections. With little filter, Franco-Russian journalist Alexandra Dalsbaek shoves us into their street activism and canvassing and it is thoroughly depressing how regularly they encounter accusations, notably from older Russians, that they are paid-up agitators for foreign powers.
EUROPE
The Guardian

Two bodies found in search following Italian Alps avalanche

Two bodies have been found as rescuers searched for people missing since Sunday’s fatal avalanche on the Marmolada, the largest glacier in the Italian Dolomites. The victims have not yet been identified, but are believed to be part of the same group of climbers, according to Italian media reports.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
BBC
AFP

Mexican schoolboy set on fire for being Indigenous

A Mexican schoolboy was set on fire and badly burned in a classroom -- his "only crime" was speaking an Indigenous language in a country struggling to end racial discrimination. Discrimination is common in Mexico, a country of 126 million where 23.2 million people identify as Indigenous and more than 7.3 million speak an Indigenous language, according to a 2020 census.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

354K+
Followers
85K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy