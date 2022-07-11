Hate crime reported after suspect punches man in face at Dollar Tree in Mountain View: police

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested in connection to a hate crime Sunday afternoon in Mountain View, city officials announced in a news release . Police said the incident happened around 4 p.m. at a Dollar Tree in the area of E Middlefield Road where the suspect punched another man inside the store.

The suspect was identified as 59-year-old Rafael Ponce who police say is a homeless man. Ponce allegedly called him a derogatory term based on his sexual orientation before he punched the victim in the face, according to a police investigation.

After Ponce hit the victim, he refused to comply to officers and tried to run away from the scene on a bicycle. Police eventually caught up to Ponce along the Stevens Creek Trail, which is approximately 0.7 miles away, where he was arrested without incident.

Ponce was arrested on suspicion of a hate crime, battery, and resisting arrest, police said. He was booked into Santa Clara County Jail.

