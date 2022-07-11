Brush fire burns 15 acres in Moreno Valley: RCFD

About 15 acres of vegetation burned in Moreno Valley on Sunday, officials said.

The blaze, which the Riverside County Fire Department initially said was named the Southern Fire but later clarified as the Shetland Fire, was reported at about 8:40 p.m. in the 16000 block of Fox Trot Lane, the Fire Department said on Twitter .

The fire is burning in “medium vegetation,” officials said, and by about 10:40 p.m., forward progress had been stopped .

“No evacuations or injuries, the cause is under investigation,” the tweet added.

