BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Volunteers at The World Games 2022 in Birmingham are being recognized for going above and beyond to help a German athlete in the middle of competition this week. Jefferson County Commissioner Steve Ammons shared a video (watch above) showing a volunteer returning from Atlanta with an athlete's must-have equipment bag that got lost during his travels to Alabama. The volunteer showed up just in time and the German athlete went on to earn a bronze medal.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO