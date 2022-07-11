ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

Team USA Sweeps Sunday Doubleheader at World Games

By Katie Windham
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s7alw_0gbCxG9P00

Montana Fouts had eight strikeouts and gave up no runs in three innings pitched in the win over Italy, and Haylie McCleney collected three hits and two RBIs in the doubleheader.

HOOVER, Ala. — It was delayed by a day, but Team USA's opening games at the World Games were more than worth the wait for the 4,500 fans at Hoover Met.

The Eagles swept Sunday evening's doubleheader against Italy and Chinese Taipei with two shutout victories, 6-0 and 7-0.

Because of the pandemic, it's been a while since there have been large crowds at international softball competitions, and Team USA veteran and former Alabama outfielder Haylie McCleney loved the support from the fans in her home state Sunday night.

"It was electric," McCleney said. "It’s been a while since I’ve played in front of people. For me and the veterans on this team, that energy the crowd provided us was really special, something we missed out on in Tokyo last year. So I loved it— the energy, the fans, the USA chants at the end, watching her [Montana Fouts] come in and do her thing, it was pretty surreal. I had a blast."

McCleney went 3-for-6 with two RBIs and walk in the doubleheader as the starter in centerfield and leadoff batter in both games. One of her RBIs came in the bottom of the sixth inning against Chinese Taipei that set up the game-winning run-rule hit from Amanda Lorenz in the 7-0 win.

The biggest cheers of the night came for Alabama pitcher Montana Fouts when she was announced pregame and came in to pitch in the fifth inning against Italy.

"I was just excited," Fouts said. "It was great to have that big of a crowd, and I think the Rhoads House kind of prepares us for that, so I was excited to get back out there and wear this uniform. Kinzie [Hansen] was great back there, and made me look a lot better than I am."

In three innings pitched, Fouts struck out eight batters and allowed one hit while giving up no runs.

In the sixth, she faced the highest pressure situation of the game thus far after a walk and error put two runners on base with two outs. But Fouts got out of the jam with another strikeout.

The Italian hitters were having trouble catching up to the speed of Fouts' pitches. McCleney said it looked like Fouts was throwing 90 mph from her vantage point in centerfield.

"I have the best view out there in center," McCleney said. "She was hitting her spots really well. She was mixing it. I think Kinzie did a great job calling for her. They were late, and she just kept pounding the zone. That’s a big key."

Fouts, McCleney and Team USA will be back in action at the Hoover Met on Monday at 7 p.m. against Canada.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RILOH_0gbCxG9P00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RAWmj_0gbCxG9P00

Comments / 1

 

BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
