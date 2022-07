Highs will stay in the 60s along the shores Wednesday with others reaching into the 70s. Sunshine will be on tap again Thursday with afternoon temperatures a little warmer than on Wednesday. A wave of showers and thunderstorms will stroll out of the Dakotas late on Thursday and move across Minnesota Thursday night into Friday. This will lead to our next chance at precipitation in the Northland. Watch for a few showers and thundershowers Friday with the potential of thunderstorms on Saturday.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO