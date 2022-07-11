Core Galore at St. Clair

Chartwell Residential announced Monday that it will be developing the sizable Kedron Square expanse for a master-planned community in Spring Hill. The development comes to 124 acres and is planned to establish 292 multifamily units. The Chartwell group has already broken ground at Kedron Square with general contractor Franklin Construction Group. The mixed-use development will also provide 69,000 square feet of office space, 90,000 square feet of retail space and 20,000 square feet of retail restaurant space. The plan accounts for 35 cottages, 128 single-family homes in total, 250 hotel rooms and 51 townhomes.
