Murfreesboro, TN

Core Galore at St. Clair

murfreesborotn.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this class we will focus on core, balance, and range...

www.murfreesborotn.gov

murfreesborotn.gov

Chair Yoga at St. Clair

Improving flexibility, relieving stiffness, and creating a happy mental state are a few benefits that chair yoga provides for our bodies. You may sign up for two days only; not all three. Registration is required due to limited space. Limit 19 Room 206.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Acrylic Techniques

Learn different techniques using acrylic paints with artist, Vivian Karros. All supplies are provided. Limit 12 Room 406 Class meets July 6 and 13. Cost $25 for 2-day class.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Murfreesboro, TN
Tennessee Lifestyle
Murfreesboro, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Main Street Murfreesboro Taste of Rutherford event July 23

Main Street’s annual fundraising event “Taste of Rutherford” will be held Saturday, July 23rd from 7-9 p.m. at Oakland’s Mansion grounds. “Taste of Rutherford” tickets are now on sale for their annual fundraising event. For the first time ever this event will be held at Oakland’s Mansion. Over 22 restaurants will spread out under the shade of the trees at Oakland’s to serve tastings of their delicious foods, the Mid-State Brew Crew will be serving craft beer, and entertainers "2nd and Vine" will perform on the Oakland’s Mansion porch. VIP area in the back of Oakland’s Mansion will provide special food from Goodness Gracious and Jo’s Custom Cakes along with a private bar and tours of Oakland’s Mansion.
MURFREESBORO, TN
newstalk941.com

CRMC’s Frontline Food Park Gets Positive Reviews After Opening

Cookeville Regional’s new “Frontline Food Park” has seen some major success since launching last week. Chief Strategy Officer Ricky Shelton said that such an option was long-requested by employees. He said that their goal is to have two to three trucks every day, and eventually options for the night shift as well.
COOKEVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Let's Get Peachy festival celebrates Nolensville orchard's 20th anniversary with vendors of all kinds

Nashville Craft BevCo and Morning Glory Orchard hosted the Let's Get Peachy Tennessee Festival in Nolensville this past Saturday to celebrate the Orchard’s 20th Anniversary. There were more than 60 vendors and seven food trucks at the event. Despite the rainy weather, Morning Glory Orchard was packed, with overflow parking and shuttles fully in use.
NOLENSVILLE, TN
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
williamsonherald.com

124-acre Kedron Square master-planned community being developed in Spring Hill

Chartwell Residential on Monday announced it is developing the 124-acre Kedron Square master-planned community in Spring Hill, starting with The Chartwell at Kedron Square, a 292-unit multifamily project. Construction for The Chartwell at Kedron Square is already underway with construction company Franklin Construction Group. Kedron Square will serve as a...
WSMV

Shopping center fire surprises business owners

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with the Nashville Fire Department are on the scene of a fire in the Madison area. The fire happened at a shopping area in 3918 Dickerson Pike at Able Helpers Homecare of Nashville, Soul Food Kitchen, Nailed By Mariee, The HELP Center and NUTRITION TIME. The fire was reported around 9 p.m.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Planned power outage for Bellevue Tuesday night postponed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A planned power outage in Bellevue schedule for Tuesday night has been postponed, according to the Nashville Electric Service. NES had planned an outage in the Bellevue Road area beginning at 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. for crews to perform maintenance and upgrade electrical equipment. The planned outage has been postponed because of the chance of rain and storms.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Famous Dave’s to Host All Star BBQ Challenge

After nearly three decades in operation, Famous Dave’s is launching its first ever All Star BBQ Competition on Saturday, July 16 right in the nation’s capital of barbecue — Nashville, TN. Hosted by the best-known barbecue restaurant brand in America, 10 of America’s best BBQ teams including...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Chartwell Residential plans new Kedron Square development in Spring Hill

Chartwell Residential announced Monday that it will be developing the sizable Kedron Square expanse for a master-planned community in Spring Hill. The development comes to 124 acres and is planned to establish 292 multifamily units. The Chartwell group has already broken ground at Kedron Square with general contractor Franklin Construction Group. The mixed-use development will also provide 69,000 square feet of office space, 90,000 square feet of retail space and 20,000 square feet of retail restaurant space. The plan accounts for 35 cottages, 128 single-family homes in total, 250 hotel rooms and 51 townhomes.
SPRING HILL, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Nashville area sees 8% dip in home sales

The Nashville area saw 4,257 home closings in June, an 8 percent decrease from the mark of the same month in 2021 — with the dip attributed, in part, to home loan interest rates. According to a Greater Nashville Realtors release, the second quarter showed 12,057 closings, down 6...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

SHPD to operate mass notification system

The Spring Hill Police Department is rolling out a new mass notification system for reaching residents and local businesses. Spring Hill has opted into a contract with Rochester, New York-based Asher Group to establish the new system. The contract costs the city $9,800 per year and stands to be potentially renewed after three years. An opt-out clause therein allows either the city or Asher Group to cancel the remainder of the contract after the first year.
SPRING HILL, TN
wilsonpost.com

Hard crash leaves Hamlett aching, pondering future

"This season has about broke me" Veteran Mt. Juliet racer Bennie Hamlett, one of the area’s most popular drivers, suffered a possible concussion in a serious crash last Saturday night that has him pondering his racing future after 34 years of chasing checkered flags. “I’ve had some bad wrecks...
MOUNT JULIET, TN

